WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Warrington in the cup

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Warrington in the cup

 
Post a reply

Re: Warrington in the cup

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 5:33 pm
TheButcher User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 13, 2003 4:01 pm
Posts: 5434
I thought you did enough but it wasn't a classic. So many errors by both sides on a good day for open RL. Decent watch as a neutral, but it shows how far Wire have fallen when an average performance sees them off.
...Diagnosing SBD (Sporting Bipolar Disorder) since 2003...
Negs bringing down the tone of your forum? Keyboard Bell-endery tiresome? Embarrassed by some of your own fans?
Then you need...
TheButcher
I must be STOPPED!!
Vice Chairman of The Scarlet Turkey Clique
Grand Wizard Shill of Nibiru Prime & Dark Globe Champion
Chairman of 'The Neil Barker School for gifted Clowns'
"A Local Forum. For Local People"

Re: Warrington in the cup

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 6:07 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20952
Location: WIGAN
CobraCraig wrote:
Can someone explain to me why that was a drop out at the end?


I went mad initially and then wondered if it was because Marshall jumped from outside the field of play without grounding his feet before catching it. He was stood over the deadball line I think and then jumped forward in to the field of play to take the ball. I saw Thaler pointing at the line anyway.

In fairness though Thaler may as well have stuck a primrose and blue shirt on and took the penalty himself!
Last edited by NickyKiss on Sat Jun 17, 2017 6:25 pm, edited 1 time in total.

Re: Warrington in the cup

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 6:18 pm
CobraCraig Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jan 23, 2007 12:11 pm
Posts: 291
NickyKiss wrote:
I went mad initially and then wondered if it was because Marshall jumped from outside the field of play without grounding his feet before catching it. He was stood over the deadball line I ththought no and jumped forward in to the field of play to take the ball. I saw Thaler pointing at the line anyway.

In fairness though Thaler may as well have stuck a primrose and blue shirt on and took the penalty himself!


So you have no idea?

Re: Warrington in the cup

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 6:24 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20952
Location: WIGAN
CobraCraig wrote:
So you have no idea?



Nah not a clue :D

I think he just gave it Wires way to keep in with the spirit of the day.

Re: Warrington in the cup

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 6:39 pm
Trainman Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 17, 2016 3:59 pm
Posts: 547
For the drop out at the end he must have thought we took it dead, if it goes straight dead it's a 20m drop out. Couldn't see on telly to make a decision as to whether that was right or not. I'm surprised he didn't ask the VR though as he was too far away to see, at the time it was a potentially crucial call.

It was certainly an exciting finish though not a classic, too many errors from both sides. I think both sides were showing their nerves and is was a reflection on how important the game was to both teams. I don't think the ref was quite as much of a homer as some are suggesting, we got a couple of calls too, notibly for Marshall's try which was clearly forward. I can't comprehend how Ratchford and Hughes didn't end up in the bin though. They were both as latent as you're ever going to see.

Overall I'm happy with the result and very pleased to see a good number of player back, hopefully we can get a bit of a run together going into the semi's

Re: Warrington in the cup

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 6:58 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20952
Location: WIGAN
Good to see a good following from Wigan as well. There's been a couple of grumbles about our form but overall I think people have learnt the lessons of last year. Things haven't been great but there's reasons behind that and it's good to see people appreciating that.

To go and win the cup this year would be a great achievement. To win the Grand Final is untinkable at the minute but why not dream.

Re: Warrington in the cup

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 7:30 pm
Darwen Warrior User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Oct 11, 2003 8:20 pm
Posts: 101
Location: Northwich, Cheshire
From where I was stood in the West Stand, it looked as though Ratchford's penalty had gone bang down the middle. I couldn't believe it when I looked at the scoreboard and saw us still one point in front. We should have won that by twelve or so points, silly errors, a bit of bad luck and poor refereeing kept Warrington in it. Having said that, we rode our luck at the death, but that's what you need in cup football. Good to see the big names back. It felt like we were a proper team again and that's taking nothing away from some of the young lads who have come in and done a superb job under the circumstances.

Re: Warrington in the cup

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 8:20 pm
Geoff User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5203
A lot more positives than negatives from today. Though understandably rusty, I thought all the returning players did well overall. Much better defence than we've seen recently, though still not up to our usual standards - I think there's enough there for the Davies/Marshall debate to continue, but it's a nice problem to have!

Much improved goal kicking that would have lost us the game had it been as bad as previous games - clearly all George's practice has paid off!

Silly errors and penalties still costing us, but I think much of that can be put down to lack of match practice for a lot of the lads, and should get better. Lovely and sharp in attack, despite being spoiled by a few bombed tries, the structure was clearly there, with genuine threats on both edges and up the middle.

My optimism continues!

Re: Warrington in the cup

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 8:49 pm
CobraCraig Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jan 23, 2007 12:11 pm
Posts: 291
He was nowhere near stepping over the whitewash.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bigredwarrior, ChrisA, CM Punk, CobraCraig, critch67, Darwen Warrior, endoman, Froggy, Giantscorpio, goobervision, Hessle Roader, moto748, proper-shaped-balls, Robbo, Suzy Banyon, The Whiffy Kipper, wigginswarrior, willo109, Ziggy Stardust and 210 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,587,4151,91876,0404,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
23
- 22NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
24
- 22WESTS
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
26
- 27WIGAN
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
16
- 36LONDON  
 FT 
Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
28
- 4CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CC2017
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Wed : 20:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
SWINTON  
  Wed : 20:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIDNES
v
LEIGH
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM