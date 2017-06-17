A lot more positives than negatives from today. Though understandably rusty, I thought all the returning players did well overall. Much better defence than we've seen recently, though still not up to our usual standards - I think there's enough there for the Davies/Marshall debate to continue, but it's a nice problem to have!
Much improved goal kicking that would have lost us the game had it been as bad as previous games - clearly all George's practice has paid off!
Silly errors and penalties still costing us, but I think much of that can be put down to lack of match practice for a lot of the lads, and should get better. Lovely and sharp in attack, despite being spoiled by a few bombed tries, the structure was clearly there, with genuine threats on both edges and up the middle.
My optimism continues!