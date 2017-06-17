Cruncher wrote: That was one of the worst examples I've seen of a referee attempting to influence the outcome of a game. Some of those decisions were ridiculous.

You just want it reffing the same for both teams. Anything from Wigan was stampted down on immediately whereas the other way round a blind eye was turned time and again. As I said I just think Wigan's greater intensity early doors was clamped down on and that's a farce.That's before we discuss a trip and an off the ball infringement by Hughes which were let go with just a penalty when both had to be yellow cards.Beaumont put his cards on the table after a heavy defeat a few weeks back and you tend to look bitter in that scenario but on today's display he can't be far wrong. It's easier to sit here with the win and bag the ref.