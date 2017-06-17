WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Warrington in the cup

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 4:04 pm
WiganPom wrote:
Did our best to lose that game


Definitely, should never have been in that position! When SOL goes off we're fooked.

Saved by Dec Patton missing a sitter because Wire had all the momentum so probably would've gone on to win in extra time.

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 4:10 pm
A win's a win in the cup anyway. We will probably go on and win it now.

Bateman and Faz superb, Isa was good off the bench and McIlorum did well.

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 4:27 pm
A win is a win, especially in the Cup, but we made that a lot harder for ourselves than it needed to be. A hot day, but lots of basic errors ensured that Wire stayed in the hunt ... along with Ben Thaler, of course, who on that show is surely setting his stall out to be the new Silverwood.
Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 4:28 pm
Just on the way back. Never have I been at a game where we've won in those circumstances yet I've not gone mad with excitement at the end. I was totally dismayed, some if it with ourselves for letting them have a sniff due to silly errors but mainly due to the absolute 'homer' of a performance from Thaler. You win some and lose some during a game with referees but we lost pretty much the every time today. We played with far more intensity then Wire from minute one and got hammered for it over and over.

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 4:33 pm
NickyKiss wrote:
Just on the way back. Never have I been at a game where we've won in those circumstances yet I've not gone mad with excitement at the end. I was totally dismayed, some if it with ourselves for letting them have a sniff due to silly errors but mainly due to the absolute 'homer' of a performance from Thaler. You win some and lose some during a game with referees but we lost pretty much the every time today. We played with far more intensity then Wire from minute one and got hammered for it over and over.


That was one of the worst examples I've seen of a referee attempting to influence the outcome of a game. Some of those decisions were ridiculous.

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 4:38 pm
Sick of saying this but why is Wane playing MM and SOL at the same time? Yet again we lost control when they got spelled. On the performance of Thaler we got away with a blatant forward pass for a try but Wire should have had two men sin binned. Finally, I noticed TT didn't return? Nothing serious hopefully.

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 4:40 pm
Cruncher wrote:
That was one of the worst examples I've seen of a referee attempting to influence the outcome of a game. Some of those decisions were ridiculous.



You just want it reffing the same for both teams. Anything from Wigan was stampted down on immediately whereas the other way round a blind eye was turned time and again. As I said I just think Wigan's greater intensity early doors was clamped down on and that's a farce.

That's before we discuss a trip and an off the ball infringement by Hughes which were let go with just a penalty when both had to be yellow cards.

Beaumont put his cards on the table after a heavy defeat a few weeks back and you tend to look bitter in that scenario but on today's display he can't be far wrong. It's easier to sit here with the win and bag the ref.

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 4:51 pm
Can someone explain to me why that was a drop out at the end?

Re: Warrington in the cup

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 4:56 pm
CobraCraig wrote:
Can someone explain to me why that was a drop out at the end?


I was gonna post similar but didn't want to triple post.

It looked like we didn't even take it dead in goal so should've just been play on.

Thaler had a shocker all game.

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 5:05 pm
There were two off-the-ball infringements by Wire which were clear-cut professional fouls, and should have been straight yellow cards. It would be nice to think that somone might require an explaanation from Thaler for that, but if there's anything at all, as usual it will be behind closed doors and Wigan will get a meaningless letter of apology, by which time we'll probably be out of the Cup anyway, because let's face it, regardless of Thaler's mischief, that was a far from accomplished performance.
