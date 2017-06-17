There were two off-the-ball infringements by Wire which were clear-cut professional fouls, and should have been straight yellow cards. It would be nice to think that somone might require an explaanation from Thaler for that, but if there's anything at all, as usual it will be behind closed doors and Wigan will get a meaningless letter of apology, by which time we'll probably be out of the Cup anyway, because let's face it, regardless of Thaler's mischief, that was a far from accomplished performance.
