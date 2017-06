Geoff wrote: If Sam does play, we'll need fullback cover on the bench as it's unlikely he'll be match fit enough to play the full 80. Whether that's Tierney, or juggling things around a lot with a second row to centre, a centre to wing, and a winger to fullback...

Maybe play him off the bench. If Tierney is having a mare he can come on at FB, otherwise we have the option to bring him in the halves with Leuluai moving to to give McIlorum a breather as we used to do in 2010/11 with Deacon on the bench