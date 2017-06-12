WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Warrington in the cup

Mon Jun 12, 2017 6:06 pm
southport dave
also westerman has been charged so he might miss the game

Mon Jun 12, 2017 7:07 pm
NickyKiss
Westerman has the early guilty plea available which will mean just a fine so I'm sure they'll take that.

Ultimately it doesn't really matter what team Wire have out. We need to turn up and concentrate and play like we know we can in big games. If we do that we're a shot but if not then it'll be the perfect opportunity for Wire to play their way out of their rut with a mountain of points.

Mon Jun 12, 2017 7:43 pm
Paul Youane
NickyKiss wrote:
Did Wire rest players yesterday or are they injured?

I looked at your side and you presumed they were putting their feet up ready for ours and yours 'last chance saloon' game.


Missing injured for Warrington yesterday were Russell, Evans, Atkins, Toby King, Livett, Brown, Gidley, Crosby, Currie and Westwood. Nobody was rested.

Brown, Gidley and Atkins should be back for Saturday, we are desperate for Currie to return but he's at least a month away.
