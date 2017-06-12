NickyKiss wrote:
Did Wire rest players yesterday or are they injured?
I looked at your side and you presumed they were putting their feet up ready for ours and yours 'last chance saloon' game.
Missing injured for Warrington yesterday were Russell, Evans, Atkins, Toby King, Livett, Brown, Gidley, Crosby, Currie and Westwood. Nobody was rested.
Brown, Gidley and Atkins should be back for Saturday, we are desperate for Currie to return but he's at least a month away.
