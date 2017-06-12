|
If the absentees are now healthy play them, they won't get match fit sitting in the stands watching.
Mon Jun 12, 2017 1:57 pm
NSW
Free-scoring winger
Sam and Bateman are going to play according to Wigan today. Barring any set backs this week. Should see a strong side out.
Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:52 pm
Chris Hill charged grade B shoulder charge. EGP available so probably not gonna play on Saturday.
Mon Jun 12, 2017 4:08 pm
From all accounts Hill has been poor this season so it's probably not that big of a loss for Wire,although personally i would rather see him in the stands.
Mon Jun 12, 2017 4:35 pm
Poor form or not Hill would be a huge loss. Much like I'm sure we'll be a different side on Saturday to the one we've seen in recent weeks, I'm sure they will be as well and Hill would've lead that imo.
I can't apologise for hoping he's banned because he's a fabulous player.
Mon Jun 12, 2017 4:37 pm
NSW wrote:
The return of Bateman and Tomkins could sell some tickets
The absence of Brown, Gidley, Evans, Atkins, Russell, Hill and a few others could result in higher ticket sales from the Warrington fans too.
Mon Jun 12, 2017 4:38 pm
NickyKiss wrote:
Poor form or not Hill would be a huge loss. Much like I'm sure we'll be a different side on Saturday to the one we've seen in recent weeks, I'm sure they will be as well and Hill would've lead that imo.
I can't apologise for hoping he's banned because he's a fabulous player.
We need all the help we can get at the minute and I too will be quite content to see him sit this one out!
Mon Jun 12, 2017 4:47 pm
easyWire wrote:
The absence of Brown, Gidley, Evans, Atkins, Russell, Hill and a few others could result in higher ticket sales from the Warrington fans too.
Did Wire rest players yesterday or are they injured?
I looked at your side and you presumed they were putting their feet up ready for ours and yours 'last chance saloon' game.
Mon Jun 12, 2017 4:59 pm
easyWire wrote:
The absence of Brown, Gidley, Evans, Atkins, Russell, Hill and a few others could result in higher ticket sales from the Warrington fans too.
Some of those guys will play.
Mon Jun 12, 2017 6:04 pm
Wigan fans need to show up in big numbers here, this is best shot at silverware now. Forget the recent horror shows, we've got some big names returning and it'd be great to stick it up Wire and dump them out on their own ground.
Let's ave it!
