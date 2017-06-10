|
KingRoss11 wrote:
I'd go
Tomkins
Burgess Gelling Gildart Marshall
Williams Powell
Sutton Mcilourm Navarette
Bateman Farrell O'Loughlin
Tautai Nuuausala Tomkins Ganson
Doubt we'll see that, dont think he'll drop Leuluai but imo he needs a wake up call, id put Nuuausala on bench, him and Tautai coming on in 25-30th minute would give us a big boost imo and put Macca to 13 when Lockers goes off but doubt he'll do that either
I wouldn't drop Ganson either because he was one of our best 3 players on Thursday and had played really well since he's come in but Wane has his favs di can't see that happening either
Navarette was a mess in defence on Thursday especially close to our line. The lad has potential but he's got so much work to do on his fitness. When the trainer came on to tell him he was being replaced, he seemed frustrated and as though he wanted to stay on but he could hardly move. We were sat right near it and I'm not sure I've seen a player look as shattered on a field before.
He's going to need a huge off season imo to get in the shape needed to kick on and reach his potential.
Sun Jun 11, 2017 1:34 am
48-46 either way, let's face it, neither side can defend their line for toffee
Sun Jun 11, 2017 6:00 am
I agree with Navarette,he makes some good carries which are obviously catching fans eyes but he had a shocker on Thursday defensively.
Sun Jun 11, 2017 12:22 pm
the flying biscuit wrote:
If that happens, you may have a new coach in by next week so who knows what effect that will have
'Do you remember when we had that meeting in Orlando? We talked about how we were knocked out the previous year by Leeds. And at the end, I asked you one question. "Do you want to be a semi-final team? Or do you want to do something special?" You all said you wanted to win. But talking is easy – it needed you to believe. It needed you to work hard – harder than you had – and make sacrifices. You did all that. you worked for each other. You stuck together when it was tough. And because of your efforts, you sit here tonight as champions. I'm proud of you. Be proud of yourselves. You've done something special.'
Shaun Wane's post-Grand Final speech. 5th October 2013.
Sun Jun 11, 2017 1:16 pm
He just took forever to trudge off the pitch! He was moving with all the enthusiasm of a man with an appointment with the hangman's noose!
Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:41 pm
The cup is our only chance of winning anything, so we might as well go for it next week.
Sun Jun 11, 2017 4:37 pm
Wire had No Brown or Gidley today, could be holding them back for what could be both teams last chance to for trophy this year.
Wigan home of league
Sun Jun 11, 2017 5:22 pm
Forget trophies. I'm worried about Warrington being relegated. You can have the cup as far as I'm concerned, if it means we survive the MPG. You can have Smith and Agar too - thankful for what they've done but no progress for five years and the threat of relation means a 'hard reset' is required.
Sun Jun 11, 2017 5:50 pm
Kevin Penny had a disaster today looking at the highlights. Shame he'll likely be dropped next week!
Sun Jun 11, 2017 6:41 pm
NSW
Free-scoring winger
Cannot see a good attendence on the cards with everyone having to buy a ticket and both teams in such rancid form.
Hope the Wigan fans turn out and make it a good atmosphere! The return of Bateman and Tomkins could sell some tickets
RICHARDS IS SUPERMAN!!!!
Wire_91 wrote:its your first final in about 8 years and now you ravin and rantin about it F**k off, and ill be going old trafford tomoz cheering on the saints and ill be writing on this forum givin you loads of shi* when your drying you eyes and the wire fan will be here handing out the tissues in the thousands, thats if you do take that many fans cause now it looks like its your fans who have jumped on the band wagon now your in a final, this time last year there was only 1000 people in the jjb and now its fillin up cause youve won the league hahaha proper true supporters you are
