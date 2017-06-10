NickyKiss

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am

Posts: 20930

Location: WIGAN



KingRoss11 wrote: I'd go



Tomkins

Burgess Gelling Gildart Marshall

Williams Powell

Sutton Mcilourm Navarette

Bateman Farrell O'Loughlin



Tautai Nuuausala Tomkins Ganson



Doubt we'll see that, dont think he'll drop Leuluai but imo he needs a wake up call, id put Nuuausala on bench, him and Tautai coming on in 25-30th minute would give us a big boost imo and put Macca to 13 when Lockers goes off but doubt he'll do that either



I wouldn't drop Ganson either because he was one of our best 3 players on Thursday and had played really well since he's come in but Wane has his favs di can't see that happening either



Navarette was a mess in defence on Thursday especially close to our line. The lad has potential but he's got so much work to do on his fitness. When the trainer came on to tell him he was being replaced, he seemed frustrated and as though he wanted to stay on but he could hardly move. We were sat right near it and I'm not sure I've seen a player look as shattered on a field before.



He's going to need a huge off season imo to get in the shape needed to kick on and reach his potential. Navarette was a mess in defence on Thursday especially close to our line. The lad has potential but he's got so much work to do on his fitness. When the trainer came on to tell him he was being replaced, he seemed frustrated and as though he wanted to stay on but he could hardly move. We were sat right near it and I'm not sure I've seen a player look as shattered on a field before.He's going to need a huge off season imo to get in the shape needed to kick on and reach his potential. apollosghost Cheeky half-back



Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 5:45 pm

Posts: 747

Location: Under New Springs bridge wit' rest of trolls

48-46 either way, let's face it, neither side can defend their line for toffee CobraCraig Strong-running second rower



Joined: Tue Jan 23, 2007 12:11 pm

Posts: 281

NickyKiss wrote: Navarette was a mess in defence on Thursday especially close to our line. The lad has potential but he's got so much work to do on his fitness. When the trainer came on to tell him he was being replaced, he seemed frustrated and as though he wanted to stay on but he could hardly move. We were sat right near it and I'm not sure I've seen a player look as shattered on a field before.



He's going to need a huge off season imo to get in the shape needed to kick on and reach his potential.



I agree with Navarette,he makes some good carries which are obviously catching fans eyes but he had a shocker on Thursday defensively. I agree with Navarette,he makes some good carries which are obviously catching fans eyes but he had a shocker on Thursday defensively. ksm1701

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Mon Jul 04, 2005 10:24 am

Posts: 791

Location: Formerly of Whelley via The River Caves, but now in the next best thing, Chorley!

the flying biscuit wrote:





















and if after half an hour its still nil - nil then bring the other ten on.....!!!



seriously we score 16 points a game on average.

as bad as you have been, it wont be a contest. we are a dreadful team low on depth low skill low on confidence low on desire.......



we have an appointment with an 80-nil defeat at Cas tomorrow......

lets see us get up for a game after that...... I'd throw Tomkins and Bateman and Gelling on......and if after half an hour its still nil - nil then bring the other ten on.....!!!seriously we score 16 points a game on average.as bad as you have been, it wont be a contest. we are a dreadful team low on depth low skill low on confidence low on desire.......

If that happens, you may have a new coach in by next week so who knows what effect that will have If that happens, you may have a new coach in by next week so who knows what effect that will have 'Do you remember when we had that meeting in Orlando? We talked about how we were knocked out the previous year by Leeds. And at the end, I asked you one question. "Do you want to be a semi-final team? Or do you want to do something special?" You all said you wanted to win. But talking is easy – it needed you to believe. It needed you to work hard – harder than you had – and make sacrifices. You did all that. you worked for each other. You stuck together when it was tough. And because of your efforts, you sit here tonight as champions. I'm proud of you. Be proud of yourselves. You've done something special.'



Shaun Wane's post-Grand Final speech. 5th October 2013. moto748 Free-scoring winger



Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm

Posts: 2381

NickyKiss wrote: Navarette was a mess in defence on Thursday especially close to our line. The lad has potential but he's got so much work to do on his fitness. When the trainer came on to tell him he was being replaced, he seemed frustrated and as though he wanted to stay on but he could hardly move. We were sat right near it and I'm not sure I've seen a player look as shattered on a field before.



He's going to need a huge off season imo to get in the shape needed to kick on and reach his potential.



He just took forever to trudge off the pitch! He was moving with all the enthusiasm of a man with an appointment with the hangman's noose! He just took forever to trudge off the pitch! He was moving with all the enthusiasm of a man with an appointment with the hangman's noose! muttywhitedog Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Sat Aug 31, 2013 10:52 pm

Posts: 154

The cup is our only chance of winning anything, so we might as well go for it next week. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Brid B&W, CM Punk, CobraCraig, Iamlegend, moto748, muttywhitedog, PurpleCheeseWarrior, The Whiffy Kipper and 121 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 16 posts • Page 2 of 2 Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Off Topic Music TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) YOUR TEAM 4,583,742 2,217 76,023 4,491 (28-03-2016) SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. FT Sun : 07:00 NRL WESTS 18 - 40 SYDNEY TV FT Sun : 14:30 CH1 CELTIC 24 - 25 WORKINGTON NOW Sun : 15:00 CH OLDHAM 24 - 32 HULL KR Latest NOW Sun : 15:00 CH SHEFFIELD 0 - 54 HALIFAX Latest NOW Sun : 15:00 CH SWINTON 12 - 26 BATLEY UPDATE! Latest FT Sun : 15:00 CH LONDON 52 - 8 DEWSBURY FT Sun : 15:00 CH1 HUNSLET 20 - 52 YORK FT Sun : 15:00 CH1 WHITEHAVEN 62 - 6 GLOUC FT Sun : 15:00 CH1 NEWCASTLE 36 - 12 KEIGHLEY NOW Sun : 15:00 CH1 COVENTY 22 - 24 HEMEL Latest NOW Sun : 15:00 CH1 DONCASTER 18 - 24 BARROW Latest FT Sun : 15:00 CH BRADFORD 12 - 36 FEATHERSTONE NOW Sun : 15:30 SL CASTLEFORD 32 - 6 WARRINGTON Eden Try, Gale Goal ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM



























