Re: Warrington in the cup

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 7:55 pm
NickyKiss
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20930
Location: WIGAN
KingRoss11 wrote:
I'd go

Tomkins
Burgess Gelling Gildart Marshall
Williams Powell
Sutton Mcilourm Navarette
Bateman Farrell O'Loughlin

Tautai Nuuausala Tomkins Ganson

Doubt we'll see that, dont think he'll drop Leuluai but imo he needs a wake up call, id put Nuuausala on bench, him and Tautai coming on in 25-30th minute would give us a big boost imo and put Macca to 13 when Lockers goes off but doubt he'll do that either

I wouldn't drop Ganson either because he was one of our best 3 players on Thursday and had played really well since he's come in but Wane has his favs di can't see that happening either


Navarette was a mess in defence on Thursday especially close to our line. The lad has potential but he's got so much work to do on his fitness. When the trainer came on to tell him he was being replaced, he seemed frustrated and as though he wanted to stay on but he could hardly move. We were sat right near it and I'm not sure I've seen a player look as shattered on a field before.

He's going to need a huge off season imo to get in the shape needed to kick on and reach his potential.

Re: Warrington in the cup

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 1:34 am
apollosghost
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 5:45 pm
Posts: 746
Location: Under New Springs bridge wit' rest of trolls
48-46 either way, let's face it, neither side can defend their line for toffee :(
