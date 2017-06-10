KingRoss11 wrote: I'd go



Tomkins

Burgess Gelling Gildart Marshall

Williams Powell

Sutton Mcilourm Navarette

Bateman Farrell O'Loughlin



Tautai Nuuausala Tomkins Ganson



Doubt we'll see that, dont think he'll drop Leuluai but imo he needs a wake up call, id put Nuuausala on bench, him and Tautai coming on in 25-30th minute would give us a big boost imo and put Macca to 13 when Lockers goes off but doubt he'll do that either



I wouldn't drop Ganson either because he was one of our best 3 players on Thursday and had played really well since he's come in but Wane has his favs di can't see that happening either

Navarette was a mess in defence on Thursday especially close to our line. The lad has potential but he's got so much work to do on his fitness. When the trainer came on to tell him he was being replaced, he seemed frustrated and as though he wanted to stay on but he could hardly move. We were sat right near it and I'm not sure I've seen a player look as shattered on a field before.He's going to need a huge off season imo to get in the shape needed to kick on and reach his potential.