Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 11:21 am
Bigredwarrior
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 922
We all know we're really struggling for form and defending poorly. We know that quite a few of our 1st choice players are up for selection after long absences but does SW throw them in all at once and risk fatigue or reoccurring injury or does he drip feed them back a few at a time?

We could potentially line with Tomkins, Marshall Gelling Gildart Burgess Williams, Leuluai FPN McIlorum, O'Loughlin Farrell, Bateman, Tomkins with Tautai, Sutton Powell and Isa.

What would you do?

Re: Warrington in the cup

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 12:01 pm
Ashton Bears
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jan 25, 2006 11:40 am
Posts: 783
Location: Around the three Sisters
Throw them all in and go for it, it is just like the first game of the season when you thrown them all in.

Re: Warrington in the cup

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 12:42 pm
jinkin jimmy
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 7:27 pm
Posts: 3406
Ashton Bears wrote:
Throw them all in and go for it, it is just like the first game of the season when you thrown them all in.

Absolutely.

Re: Warrington in the cup

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 12:47 pm
Bigredwarrior
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 922
Ashton Bears wrote:
Throw them all in and go for it, it is just like the first game of the season when you thrown them all in.



Totally agree and if all are fit, I go with the team in the O/P.

Re: Warrington in the cup

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 1:13 pm
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20929
Location: WIGAN
We're in need of a lift and I'm sure we'll see a different Wigan team and mindset on Saturday. I'm not sure I'd pick the lot but I'd certainly bring in Tomkins and Bateman because we're desperate for them. I never fancy Gelling coming back from injury anyway as he seems to take a while to get back in the swing of things so I'd be tempted to give him the extra week and go-

Tomkins
Davies Burgess Gildart Marshall
Williams Leuluai
Sutton Powell Isa
Farrell Tomkins Lockers

Tautai Nuuausala Bateman McIlorum

I've gone Isa at prop which is probably seen as a strange move but basically he'll be playing round the middle which I always feel is where he's at his best and I have zero trust in the defence of either Nuuausala or Tautai at the minute. We can't afford to be out of the game early with the likes of Clark and Russell targeting Nuuausala (or Tautai if he was to start)

Re: Warrington in the cup

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 4:13 pm
KingRoss11
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat May 14, 2016 11:46 pm
Posts: 150
Location: Out and about in Wigan
I'd go

Tomkins
Burgess Gelling Gildart Marshall
Williams Powell
Sutton Mcilourm Navarette
Bateman Farrell O'Loughlin

Tautai Nuuausala Tomkins Ganson

Doubt we'll see that, dont think he'll drop Leuluai but imo he needs a wake up call, id put Nuuausala on bench, him and Tautai coming on in 25-30th minute would give us a big boost imo and put Macca to 13 when Lockers goes off but doubt he'll do that either

I wouldn't drop Ganson either because he was one of our best 3 players on Thursday and had played really well since he's come in but Wane has his favs di can't see that happening either

Re: Warrington in the cup

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 4:46 pm
The Whiffy Kipper
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:40 am
Posts: 46
yes
All the good music has already been written by people with wigs and stuff.

Re: Warrington in the cup

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 5:08 pm
sergeant pepper
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 25, 2012 7:01 pm
Posts: 1147
Location: In the sky with diamonds
We simply can't afford to drip feed them all back in as, arguably, every game from Saturday is a must win.
20 LEAGUE TITLES
19 CHALLENGE CUPS
3 WORLD TITLES
SAYS IT ALL REALLY

Re: Warrington in the cup

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 6:21 pm
Wigg'n
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5375
If they're fit they play, if not they don't; simple as that really.

