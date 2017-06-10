We're in need of a lift and I'm sure we'll see a different Wigan team and mindset on Saturday. I'm not sure I'd pick the lot but I'd certainly bring in Tomkins and Bateman because we're desperate for them. I never fancy Gelling coming back from injury anyway as he seems to take a while to get back in the swing of things so I'd be tempted to give him the extra week and go-



Tomkins

Davies Burgess Gildart Marshall

Williams Leuluai

Sutton Powell Isa

Farrell Tomkins Lockers



Tautai Nuuausala Bateman McIlorum



I've gone Isa at prop which is probably seen as a strange move but basically he'll be playing round the middle which I always feel is where he's at his best and I have zero trust in the defence of either Nuuausala or Tautai at the minute. We can't afford to be out of the game early with the likes of Clark and Russell targeting Nuuausala (or Tautai if he was to start)