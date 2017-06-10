WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Warrington in the cup

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 11:21 am
Bigredwarrior
We all know we're really struggling for form and defending poorly. We know that quite a few of our 1st choice players are up for selection after long absences but does SW throw them in all at once and risk fatigue or reoccurring injury or does he drip feed them back a few at a time?

We could potentially line with Tomkins, Marshall Gelling Gildart Burgess Williams, Leuluai FPN McIlorum, O'Loughlin Farrell, Bateman, Tomkins with Tautai, Sutton Powell and Isa.

What would you do?

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 12:01 pm
Ashton Bears
Throw them all in and go for it, it is just like the first game of the season when you thrown them all in.

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 12:42 pm
jinkin jimmy
Ashton Bears wrote:
Throw them all in and go for it, it is just like the first game of the season when you thrown them all in.

Absolutely.

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 12:47 pm
Bigredwarrior
Ashton Bears wrote:
Throw them all in and go for it, it is just like the first game of the season when you thrown them all in.



Totally agree and if all are fit, I go with the team in the O/P.

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 1:13 pm
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
We're in need of a lift and I'm sure we'll see a different Wigan team and mindset on Saturday. I'm not sure I'd pick the lot but I'd certainly bring in Tomkins and Bateman because we're desperate for them. I never fancy Gelling coming back from injury anyway as he seems to take a while to get back in the swing of things so I'd be tempted to give him the extra week and go-

Tomkins
Davies Burgess Gildart Marshall
Williams Leuluai
Sutton Powell Isa
Farrell Tomkins Lockers

Tautai Nuuausala Bateman McIlorum

I've gone Isa at prop which is probably seen as a strange move but basically he'll be playing round the middle which I always feel is where he's at his best and I have zero trust in the defence of either Nuuausala or Tautai at the minute. We can't afford to be out of the game early with the likes of Clark and Russell targeting Nuuausala (or Tautai if he was to start)

