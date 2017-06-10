WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Warrington in the cup

Warrington in the cup

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 11:21 am
Bigredwarrior
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 920
We all know we're really struggling for form and defending poorly. We know that quite a few of our 1st choice players are up for selection after long absences but does SW throw them in all at once and risk fatigue or reoccurring injury or does he drip feed them back a few at a time?

We could potentially line with Tomkins, Marshall Gelling Gildart Burgess Williams, Leuluai FPN McIlorum, O'Loughlin Farrell, Bateman, Tomkins with Tautai, Sutton Powell and Isa.

What would you do?

