Calm down everyone.
Our first choice 1,2,3,4,5,8,12 weren't available and first choice 6 at centre due to injuries etc.
We gave them an 18 point start at their gaff and won.
The bottom 4 were bound to improve. They will recruit and change coaches. Widnes and Leigh are well beatable. Huddersfield an injury to Brough or their full back from being desperately sh+te. Their coach is terrible.
We bummed Cas and Wakey at their grounds about this time last year.
Quinlan, Moss,Minns, Heffernan, Carney, Scruton, Jewitt, Abdul at 6 and we look a better team.
Ellis and the bigot well.
Hats of to the kids and squad players and coach. They keep winning.