WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Oldham

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Hull KR Oldham

 
Post a reply

Re: Oldham

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 2:21 pm
Mild Rover User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9802
Location: Vale of the White Horse.
Off to another flying start, I see!

How many games have we scored first in, in the Championships?
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.

Re: Oldham

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 4:36 pm
Salty mouse Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2016 11:20 am
Posts: 136
Same old story it's customary we give away the first try but three scores to nothing...

Re: Oldham

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 4:56 pm
Sandro II Terrorista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pm
Posts: 11383
Location: Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2
Well that was a load of old tut.

We can't blame the opposition turning to just spoil or the referee who was decent.

Ellis is simply not good enough, Cockayne a liability and we left it until fifteen minutes from the end to bring on our brightest player in Dockar-Clay.

I had a lovely time barracking Oldham's full back turner for his excellent assist.

Nice little ground though and a decent pint of Robinson's before.
In the beginning
Was the word
And the word
Was Goose

And love the word of Goose
Was Honk
A sound that replicates
The sound of the grand opening crack
Of the primordial egg

In that X-Over Omnia epigenetic moment in The Garden of Enid.
A honk sound
That is echoless to the ears of goosless misogynists
On a tunnel to the succular custodians off goose sauce.

Those ignorants, whose minds,
Have not been En-goose-ated in goose-ology 101
And who are best not acquainted of the teachings of goose
And more over hypocriteness to the goose

Here's through the eva
The bial unique beats of
Electro-chemical fusion of
Techno-funk final scratching
That makes our tail feathers
Shake

Re: Oldham

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 6:20 pm
cravenpark1 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm
Posts: 2594
Location: live in gosport wos hull
Are we trying to kid ever team in the bottom 4 of super league or do we have a problem is it resting to many player at once if so fix it quick or we will never get out of this div :?:
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well

Re: Oldham

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 7:38 pm
Salty mouse Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2016 11:20 am
Posts: 136
so we can now almost say Catalan will be in the bottom 4 so two away trips possibly to France, Leigh seem to have gone up a gear recently even Widnes too....can't see us troubling a bottom 4 sl side with performances of late, can't see a running half coming in either before the split....

Re: Oldham

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 8:12 pm
fosdyke99 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon May 25, 2015 9:57 am
Posts: 36
looks like another season down below for you lot.

Re: Oldham

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 8:20 pm
SirStan User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 18, 2005 8:14 pm
Posts: 8413
Location: 2017 City of Culture
Bag o'$hyte today, my coffee was still warm and we were 18 down, really peed off with Cockayne, we desperately need to play somebody else at 1.

We need to start better, settle the team selection down and use July's games to ramp up the intensity. With London, Toulouse & Halifax to play it would be wise to treat all like the middle 8 opponents they are likely to be.

Re: Oldham

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 8:49 pm
Burtons Forearm Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2012 2:58 pm
Posts: 886
Calm down everyone.
Our first choice 1,2,3,4,5,8,12 weren't available and first choice 6 at centre due to injuries etc.
We gave them an 18 point start at their gaff and won.
The bottom 4 were bound to improve. They will recruit and change coaches. Widnes and Leigh are well beatable. Huddersfield an injury to Brough or their full back from being desperately sh+te. Their coach is terrible.

We bummed Cas and Wakey at their grounds about this time last year.
Quinlan, Moss,Minns, Heffernan, Carney, Scruton, Jewitt, Abdul at 6 and we look a better team.

Ellis and the bigot well.

Hats of to the kids and squad players and coach. They keep winning.

Re: Oldham

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 7:57 am
Beverley red Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 27, 2007 6:56 pm
Posts: 2157
I have always been a defender of Ben Cockayne as his energy in carrying the ball always seemed to fire up the side. I could except his odd mistake's but now he is at the end of his career & should seriously consider hanging up his boots. He is not the way forward at fullback. Yesterdays game showed up or lack of experience across the team & apart from Lunt non of our senior players seem to be leaders who to use a football term, can put their foot on the ball & calm things down. We desperately need an old experienced tough forward to complement Lunt.

Re: Oldham

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 8:00 am
cravenpark1 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm
Posts: 2594
Location: live in gosport wos hull
Burtons Forearm wrote:
Calm down everyone.
Our first choice 1,2,3,4,5,8,12 weren't available and first choice 6 at centre due to injuries etc.
We gave them an 18 point start at their gaff and won.
The bottom 4 were bound to improve. They will recruit and change coaches. Widnes and Leigh are well beatable. Huddersfield an injury to Brough or their full back from being desperately sh+te. Their coach is terrible.

We bummed Cas and Wakey at their grounds about this time last year.
Quinlan, Moss,Minns, Heffernan, Carney, Scruton, Jewitt, Abdul at 6 and we look a better team.

Ellis and the bigot well.

Hats of to the kids and squad players and coach. They keep winning.

well said and I hope we get them all back for the 8s but has you said we keep winning still 5 pts clear keep it up :)
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: cravenpark1, Hessle rover and 89 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,584,1811,83576,0274,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Mon : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
 > Thu 15th Jun : 20:00
CC2017
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sat : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM