Re: GAME ON : Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos - 19:00:00

Mon Jun 12, 2017 4:17 pm
vastman
ant1 wrote:
I know its a challenge for some, not enough pictures.


You seem to manage it ....just
Re: GAME ON : Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos - 19:00:00

Tue Jun 13, 2017 7:02 am
Spookdownunder

ant1 wrote:
That's is why it was rated 2 / 5 stars in League Weekly.
Not a lot of quality on show from either side.



Poor show ... which shows how blasé our fans and pundits are about our great game... a narrow victory for the away team in a top four clash... with a sizeable crowd and a great atmosphere... with the result in doubt until the final minute, would be simply lauded in any other code of sport.. but not us... no!

We take every opportunity to tell the world how bad our game is... lacking quality ... lacking excitement ... lacking passion and thrills...

Well I disagree ... even the slowest amateurish and developmental game I have ever seen got more than 40%... to be honest if I thought that way about the game I would stop watching and find a better sport!

Re: GAME ON : Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos - 19:00:00

Wed Jun 14, 2017 7:15 pm
bren2k

Spookdownunder wrote:
Poor show ... which shows how blasé our fans and pundits are about our great game... a narrow victory for the away team in a top four clash... with a sizeable crowd and a great atmosphere... with the result in doubt until the final minute


I have to agree - I was there, and it was a close, entertaining game, with plenty of pretty much everything a RL game should have; yes there were some errors - but it was a bit greasy, and both teams were coming off the back of a congested fixture programme and were missing some key players - or that's certainly the case for WT.

Maybe the blowout scoreline has become so ubiquitous, that pundits feel cheated if they don't have 2 dozen tries to report?
