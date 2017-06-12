ant1 wrote: That's is why it was rated 2 / 5 stars in League Weekly.

Not a lot of quality on show from either side.

Poor show ... which shows how blasé our fans and pundits are about our great game... a narrow victory for the away team in a top four clash... with a sizeable crowd and a great atmosphere... with the result in doubt until the final minute, would be simply lauded in any other code of sport.. but not us... no!We take every opportunity to tell the world how bad our game is... lacking quality ... lacking excitement ... lacking passion and thrills...Well I disagree ... even the slowest amateurish and developmental game I have ever seen got more than 40%... to be honest if I thought that way about the game I would stop watching and find a better sport!