I think the rain played a part aswell on the overall quality, as both sides made quite a few unforced errors and there was plenty of sloppy passes....fatigue also played a part as there looked plenty of tired bodies!



It was an end to end game though, plenty of tension towards the end...nothing in it and could have gone either way!



No complaints with Leeds edging it...think they looked a yard quicker at times...kicked better on the last and chased wel too...I thought midway through the second half they might run away with it a bit but credit us...we just never know when we are beaten and managed to find the energy to take it right to the death...one thing we can learn from this game is not to switch off on the last tackle and just stand there expecting to deal with a kick...was it two tries Leeds scored by running on the last? Fair play to them for that because I cant remember the last time it happened to us twice in a game...



I dont see any reason after last night why we cant finish in the top four though!