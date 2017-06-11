WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos - 19:00:00

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace GAME ON : Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos - 19:00:00

 
Post a reply

Re: GAME ON : Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos - 19:00:00

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 8:23 am
The Devil's Advocate User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 4:09 pm
Posts: 3154
Location: In the seaside town ...that they forgot to bomb
tad rhino wrote:
I think the 3 games in 12 games caught both teams up. quality wise I agree but it was end to end and never say die. thoroughly enjoyable


Looking at the other blow-out scores so far this round I think your right.

I didn't expect Wakefield to come close yesterday, but to just come up short against a very strong Leeds squad just shows how far the club has come, & how wrong I was.
Dead May Walking & the Coalition of Crackpots

Re: GAME ON : Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos - 19:00:00

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 10:35 am
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8101
The Devil's Advocate wrote:
Looking at the other blow-out scores so far this round I think your right.

I didn't expect Wakefield to come close yesterday, but to just come up short against a very strong Leeds squad just shows how far the club has come, & how wrong I was.
.

Indeed.
They (Leeds) were a hell of a lot closer to their first 17 than Trinity and only just squeaked past us.
Having said that, they were well disciplined and controlled the second 40 but, with an extra day to prepare and a far easier game (against Fev) next week, they could throw a bit more at last night's game.

Re: GAME ON : Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos - 19:00:00

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 11:09 am
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25883
Location: Poodle Power!
Khlav Kalash wrote:
Really? I thought it was pretty poor quality. Close but very much lacking in good play. Leeds ultimately know how to win these tight games and Trinity couldn't handle Moon's spiral bombs.


Yeah really - you've been brought up on to much SL era touch and pass if you think that.

Last night tries had to be earned as defences were rock solid, so all in their own ways were absolute quality. What you witnessed last night was real rugby and a real derby. If you can't see that I worry for the future I really do. For me that was another renaissance game in a renaissance season.

If Leeds go on to win the title they had to beat a damn good side last night to do it - what more do you want?
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: GAME ON : Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos - 19:00:00

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 1:40 pm
upthecats User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 15, 2004 8:24 pm
Posts: 3161
Location: Dewsbury
I think the rain played a part aswell on the overall quality, as both sides made quite a few unforced errors and there was plenty of sloppy passes....fatigue also played a part as there looked plenty of tired bodies!

It was an end to end game though, plenty of tension towards the end...nothing in it and could have gone either way!

No complaints with Leeds edging it...think they looked a yard quicker at times...kicked better on the last and chased wel too...I thought midway through the second half they might run away with it a bit but credit us...we just never know when we are beaten and managed to find the energy to take it right to the death...one thing we can learn from this game is not to switch off on the last tackle and just stand there expecting to deal with a kick...was it two tries Leeds scored by running on the last? Fair play to them for that because I cant remember the last time it happened to us twice in a game...

I dont see any reason after last night why we cant finish in the top four though!
Image
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Biff Tannen, Irregular Hoops, jakeyg95, JENKY, moto748, old frightful, proper-shaped-balls, RoyBoy29, SaleSlim, Salford red all over, The Devil's Advocate, upthecats, Willzay and 125 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,583,6531,77776,0234,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
18
- 40SYDNEY
TV
  
 NOW 
Sun : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
18
- 4WORKINGTON  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
18
- 0HULL KR  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
0
- 4HALIFAX  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
6
- 0DEWSBURY  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
0
- 12YORK  
UPDATE!
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
6
- 0GLOUC  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
6
- 6KEIGHLEY  
UPDATE!
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
HEMEL  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
0
- 10BARROW  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
6
- 0FEATHERSTONE  
Latest
  Sun : 15:30
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
WARRINGTON
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM