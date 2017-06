Khlav Kalash wrote: Really? I thought it was pretty poor quality. Close but very much lacking in good play. Leeds ultimately know how to win these tight games and Trinity couldn't handle Moon's spiral bombs.

Yeah really - you've been brought up on to much SL era touch and pass if you think that.Last night tries had to be earned as defences were rock solid, so all in their own ways were absolute quality. What you witnessed last night was real rugby and a real derby. If you can't see that I worry for the future I really do. For me that was another renaissance game in a renaissance season.If Leeds go on to win the title they had to beat a damn good side last night to do it - what more do you want?