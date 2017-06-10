1.2b. Copyrighted materials

* Linking to sites carrying content without the permission of the copyright owner, or mentioning how to access such material, is forbidden.

* This also includes posting links to, or explaining how to access, unauthorized video of copyrighted rugby league broadcasts and recordings.

* When linking to official audio or video only do so to the relevant page on the official web site. Do not link to other sites or directly to a media stream as this is usually against the terms and conditions of the service.



No links please.