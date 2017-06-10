WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - salford game

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 10:11 am
colt-45
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 9:21 pm
Posts: 622
Location: up the bloody tree!
has anyone got a link to last nights game wish to download it for a mate in hospital !
thank you
THE MIGHTY BLACK & WHITES
HULL'S ONLY CHALLENGE CUP WINNERS IN THE LAST
"THREE DECADES" !

Re: salford game

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 10:23 am
Karen
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 9:13 am
Posts: 10073
Location: The right side of the river, by 49 miles!!
1.2b. Copyrighted materials
* Linking to sites carrying content without the permission of the copyright owner, or mentioning how to access such material, is forbidden.
* This also includes posting links to, or explaining how to access, unauthorized video of copyrighted rugby league broadcasts and recordings.
* When linking to official audio or video only do so to the relevant page on the official web site. Do not link to other sites or directly to a media stream as this is usually against the terms and conditions of the service.

No links please.
:DAISY: Black 'n' White's Best Female 2006 & Runner Up 2007 & 2008 :DAISY:
"We will not accept a top eight finish as a barometer of supposed success at any point in the future whilst I am the owner of this club", A Pearson 23/09/2011

Re: salford game

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 11:20 am
colt-45
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 9:21 pm
Posts: 622
Location: up the bloody tree!
"JEEZ" SOME PEOPLE DO GET "elusions of grandeur" !

WAS JUST TRYING TO HELP CHEER A LIFELONG HULL F.C SUPPORTER UP AFTER HAVING HAD A STROKE !

NOT ATTEMPT TO STEAL THE CROWN JEWELS !
THE MIGHTY BLACK & WHITES
HULL'S ONLY CHALLENGE CUP WINNERS IN THE LAST
"THREE DECADES" !

Re: salford game

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 11:24 am
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25790
It's probably on youtube if you look

Re: salford game

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 11:54 am
PCollinson1990
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 440
colt-45 wrote:
"JEEZ" SOME PEOPLE DO GET "elusions of grandeur" !

WAS JUST TRYING TO HELP CHEER A LIFELONG HULL F.C SUPPORTER UP AFTER HAVING HAD A STROKE !

NOT ATTEMPT TO STEAL THE CROWN JEWELS !

How is reminding you of the AUP and protecting RLFANS from problems a "delusion of grandeur"?

Users browsing this forum: ComeOnYouUll, Dave K., easthullwesty, FC-Steward, fosdyke99, FrEaK-HullFC, hull smallears, Jake the Peg, K-Diddy, OmneFC, PCollinson1990, Plum Bob, Prof W, shauney, Wilde 3, Wytchfynder General and 280 guests

