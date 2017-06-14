WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Departures - rumours

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Departures - rumours

 
Post a reply

Re: Departures - rumours

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 12:40 pm
griff1998 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun May 17, 2009 10:14 pm
Posts: 4707
Well, they way to solve that woud be no promotion or relegation.

Hands up who wants that. 8)
Sheffield Eagles - Back to Back National Champions 2012 and 2013 !!

Re: Departures - rumours

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 12:50 pm
hooligan27 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Aug 19, 2015 3:12 pm
Posts: 332
How is that a solution.

There is no need for players to speak to clubs until end of the season that way its a even playing field for all

Re: Departures - rumours

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 1:53 pm
Norman Bates User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 24, 2010 8:42 am
Posts: 3062
Location: Fax Vegas
And contracts need to be agreed that there is either a payoff or loss of a certain percentage of contract if relegated, if either does not want to continue with the contract they cannot just walk away from it. Do the relegated club get a parachute payment? If so this should be used for that reason.

Re: Departures - rumours

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 4:58 pm
griff1998 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun May 17, 2009 10:14 pm
Posts: 4707
hooligan27 wrote:
How is that a solution.

There is no need for players to speak to clubs until end of the season that way its a even playing field for all


The season doesn't end on the same date for everyone.

Does anyone tell fans when they can apply for a new job ? No - they just do it when they want to. Why should players be different ? Why do fans think the club's employees need to be lifelong supporters ? Do you do the same at Morrisons ?

It's a job and your preferred employer may not offer you the most lucrative deal. That's just how it is.
Sheffield Eagles - Back to Back National Champions 2012 and 2013 !!

Re: Departures - rumours

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 5:18 pm
Justavinmysay Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Mar 11, 2017 9:31 am
Posts: 7
I think what most people are forgetting it's probably 90% of the squads secondary income... It's not there main source of income

Re: Departures - rumours

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 5:39 pm
griff1998 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun May 17, 2009 10:14 pm
Posts: 4707
Justavinmysay wrote:
I think what most people are forgetting it's probably 90% of the squads secondary income... It's not their main source of income


But it'll still be a substantial part of the household income.

I spoke to a retired player a couple of months ago who was saying that all his adult life he'd had two jobs and had lived very well. Suddenly he had one and found things difficult.

The fact is most folk live up to their incomes.

However - whether it's their main source or not - people are entitled to do the best deal they can for their families.
Sheffield Eagles - Back to Back National Champions 2012 and 2013 !!

Re: Departures - rumours

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 5:58 pm
Justavinmysay Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Mar 11, 2017 9:31 am
Posts: 7
Yes i agree to sorting a good deal out... I myself played professional rugby for 4 clubs..... But there's also a thing called loyalty

Re: Departures - rumours

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 7:38 pm
faxcar Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 26, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 2407
When I was playing I had a number of offers from a few clubs in the same league, they were all around a couple of grand to stay where I was :lol:

Re: Departures - rumours

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 1:22 am
the fax in asia User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Sep 27, 2014 6:12 am
Posts: 129
Location: Bangkok
Empathy for anyone who looses their income, it has happened to me in the past, through no fault of my own I was made redundant, just like millions of others have been.
YEs you feel like the worst kind of man, cannot provide for your family.
As a professional Rugby player the job pool is very limited, but life is not fair and throws these things at you, like ooo's of others I had to retrain to find employment.
So hooligan 27 stop feeling sorry for one man, he was lucky and got to carry on doing the thing he likes. It would not have been the end of the world if he had to relocate to secure employment, again like several million others in this world have done.
My Humble Opinion Only - let the knockers begin.


Part quote from The Beggars Littany by John Taylor circa 16C

From Hell,Hull and Halifax may the Good Lord deliver us.

Re: Departures - rumours

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 2:20 pm
griff1998 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun May 17, 2009 10:14 pm
Posts: 4707
Justavinmysay wrote:
Yes i agree to sorting a good deal out... I myself played professional rugby for 4 clubs..... But there's also a thing called loyalty


Did you find that clubs were loyal to you ?

Or, if they got somebody better, did they hand you your cards ?

It's a two way thing.
Sheffield Eagles - Back to Back National Champions 2012 and 2013 !!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bubba, griff1998, harry1, hooligan27, Hudd-Shay, mr t hall, prince abdula, Sideshow Bob, the fax in asia and 85 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk




[phpBB Debug] PHP Notice: in file /var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/footerforums.php on line 12: include(/var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/adverts/steamamp/forums1x1.php): failed to open stream: No such file or directory
[phpBB Debug] PHP Notice: in file /var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/footerforums.php on line 12: include(): Failed opening '/var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/adverts/steamamp/forums1x1.php' for inclusion (include_path='.:/usr/share/php:/usr/share/pear')
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,586,1181,60976,0364,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 15th Jun : 20:00
CC2017
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM