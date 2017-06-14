Empathy for anyone who looses their income, it has happened to me in the past, through no fault of my own I was made redundant, just like millions of others have been.

YEs you feel like the worst kind of man, cannot provide for your family.

As a professional Rugby player the job pool is very limited, but life is not fair and throws these things at you, like ooo's of others I had to retrain to find employment.

So hooligan 27 stop feeling sorry for one man, he was lucky and got to carry on doing the thing he likes. It would not have been the end of the world if he had to relocate to secure employment, again like several million others in this world have done.