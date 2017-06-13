HXSparky wrote:

Let's concentrate on this season. There may well be some players (for all sorts of reasons) at all clubs that know/have chosen to move on next year, but I suspect that where teams finish will have a significant influence on any movements.



We have 6 games left and we might need to win 5 of them to finish in the top 4. 4 wins might be enough, but we'd need some unexpected help in that case (most likely we'd need to beat Fev, and hope that their cup game knocks them off course somewhere).