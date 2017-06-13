WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Departures - rumours

Tue Jun 13, 2017 9:06 pm
HXSparky wrote:
Let's concentrate on this season. There may well be some players (for all sorts of reasons) at all clubs that know/have chosen to move on next year, but I suspect that where teams finish will have a significant influence on any movements.

We have 6 games left and we might need to win 5 of them to finish in the top 4. 4 wins might be enough, but we'd need some unexpected help in that case (most likely we'd need to beat Fev, and hope that their cup game knocks them off course somewhere).


I did think when we lost to them that it could possibly be the chance for us to get above them as they may struggle over the next few weeks, fingers crossed.

Tue Jun 13, 2017 10:11 pm
Why are players allowed to sign for other clubs half way through the season? Just seems daft to me and causes this type of unrest/speculation that we are now reading about. Imagine what is being said within the inner circle of the changing room at training etc. Can't be good for the business end of the season rugby knowing several of your mates have already signed for somebody else next season. Bonkers.

Tue Jun 13, 2017 11:09 pm
mr t hall wrote:
Can't see why they'd be interested.


probably something to do with him still being the biggest meter making forward in the team when he was playing. the stats don't lie
