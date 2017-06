Pellon Boy Strong-running second rower



Hearing rumours that a number of players have signed with other clubs for next season after the 1st June deadline.



Ben Heaton is going to Fev, and Tangata and Cahalane have also signed with other clubs.



Anyone heard anything?

I hear Mitch was off home at the end of the year and Tangata has obviously got his admirers. I wouldnt be surprised to see him go to SL but to be honest I do not think he has kicked on this season with Grady looking like our best forward by some distance.

jonno as also gone i here.



I think a good clearout is needed and we beed to rebuild Living The Dream Cheeky half-back



Looks like this team has come to it's end then if the above is to be believed. True test of RM then on player selection going forward. I just hope we don't end up with a full team of young kids,due to no money, as next seasons squad as we all saw what happened in the latter part of last season where we were outmuscled and outclassed at times. Throwing one or two quality lads in is great but not a load all at once. Only time will tell.

Hope the ones that are going still perform for the Blue & White until the end of the season though. Jaffro Bronze RLFANS Member



Website Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm3417 It'd be sad to see some players go, but not an awful lot. Just think this team has run it's course, and needs an upheaval. Marshall still best man to run it for me. fax_insider Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Think its common knowledge that Calaghne is thinking of going home at the end of the year - not sure if thats set in stone yet.



Tangata has been watched by a few SL clubs however with him being a quoter player its putting them off. Only Leigh have room on their quoter realistically however they are on the verge of signing an NRL half back.



Not heard anything about Heaton or Jonno signing for anyone else yet griff1998

Is anyone left to play this afternoon ? Sheffield Eagles - Back to Back National Champions 2012 and 2013 !! faxcar Free-scoring winger



