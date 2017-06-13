WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Loyalty or blind ignorance

To go to Fev game or not?

Poll runs till Tue Jun 13, 2017 7:17 am

Not going cos I dont like seeing our boys get beat up
3
8%
Not going cos I'm fed up of seeing us getting stuffed
3
8%
Not going because I'm not dancing to Cha-Lo's tune
9
25%
Not going for a.n.other reason
5
14%
Going because I've already paid
6
17%
Going because I cant imagine life without it
5
14%
Going because I want to
4
11%
Going for a.n.other reason
1
3%
 
Total votes : 36

Re: Loyalty or blind ignorance

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 3:15 pm
Johnbulls Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Aug 21, 2016 6:37 pm
Posts: 70
On a personal level.I will always go home and away because I love going(started in 73).The real alarming thing that smacks between the eyes reading the posts on here is the number of long term supporters/die hards if you like who have finally had enough.The majority of people on here are passionate long standing supporters but who slowly but surely are turning there backs on the club they love.Im guessing for many that is something they do not do lightly.How do we stop this happening(winning a few games would be a start)but I think it probably runs deeper than that.People support a club not just to see them winning but to feel part of something special,something worthwhile and something with a purpose.Right now we have none of these and so good people are being lost to the club.I dont have the answers but will say it deeply saddens me that it has come to this.

Re: Loyalty or blind ignorance

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 6:49 pm
Bully_Boxer User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 03, 2005 9:19 pm
Posts: 8077
Location: Odsal Stadium
Johnbulls wrote:
On a personal level.I will always go home and away because I love going(started in 73).The real alarming thing that smacks between the eyes reading the posts on here is the number of long term supporters/die hards if you like who have finally had enough.The majority of people on here are passionate long standing supporters but who slowly but surely are turning there backs on the club they love.Im guessing for many that is something they do not do lightly.How do we stop this happening(winning a few games would be a start)but I think it probably runs deeper than that.People support a club not just to see them winning but to feel part of something special,something worthwhile and something with a purpose.Right now we have none of these and so good people are being lost to the club.I dont have the answers but will say it deeply saddens me that it has come to this.

I honestly couldn't care less if we don't win another trophy in 20 years. I just want a club I can be proud of and feel part of. Obviously I'd like to see us winning a few more games but it isn't the biggest issue for me personally.

Re: Loyalty or blind ignorance

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 9:14 am
Frank Whitcombe User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Aug 09, 2009 7:32 pm
Posts: 349
Johnbulls wrote:
On a personal level.I will always go home and away because I love going(started in 73).The real alarming thing that smacks between the eyes reading the posts on here is the number of long term supporters/die hards if you like who have finally had enough.The majority of people on here are passionate long standing supporters but who slowly but surely are turning there backs on the club they love.Im guessing for many that is something they do not do lightly.How do we stop this happening(winning a few games would be a start)but I think it probably runs deeper than that.People support a club not just to see them winning but to feel part of something special,something worthwhile and something with a purpose.Right now we have none of these and so good people are being lost to the club.I dont have the answers but will say it deeply saddens me that it has come to this.


Wasn't far behind you JB started attending as the 4th generation in 76', and my own kids are now the 5th - but the current situation may have finally broken me.

I will not attend until I get some clear indication of how our new owners intend to rehabilitate the club, doesn't have to happen over night, but some indication of a plan would be really helpful right now. All I can go on right now is that there is no plan and they have no clue, or they do know perfectly well but have chosen to treat their fans badly. Either way it stinks.

I fear there will be under 3,000 there today as more people like me decide they won't be take for granted any longer.

Re: Loyalty or blind ignorance

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:51 pm
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 441
Location: Depends whose asking
Poll suggests a slight majority.
54% of those that voted said they would not be going to the game.
Interestingly the majority of those not going was because of Cha-Lo

And of the 46% that voted they would go to game majority were because they had already paid.

Whether you went or not - this is not an indication of your loyalty - we all want our team to do well, but the majority of us have said enough is enough

Re: Loyalty or blind ignorance

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:58 pm
debaser User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9820
Location: Here
I didn't go. I asked my daughter if she wanted to and she said "there is no point, we just lose all the time and it's embarrassing. We were rubbish last week."

So two more who did not pay to go today. And a very real danger of losing a young fan for good.
(and I feel fine)

Re: Loyalty or blind ignorance

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 7:25 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26750
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
I had a brilliant day. Went forca lobg walk in the countryside. It was great. Didn't come home in a bad mood. That's it for me now.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Who is online

