To go to Fev game or not?

Poll runs till Tue Jun 13, 2017 7:17 am

Not going cos I dont like seeing our boys get beat up
3
11%
Not going cos I'm fed up of seeing us getting stuffed
2
7%
Not going because I'm not dancing to Cha-Lo's tune
7
25%
Not going for a.n.other reason
3
11%
Going because I've already paid
5
18%
Going because I cant imagine life without it
4
14%
Going because I want to
3
11%
Going for a.n.other reason
1
4%
 
Total votes : 28

Re: Loyalty or blind ignorance

Sat Jun 10, 2017 3:15 pm
Johnbulls

Joined: Sun Aug 21, 2016 6:37 pm
Posts: 70
On a personal level.I will always go home and away because I love going(started in 73).The real alarming thing that smacks between the eyes reading the posts on here is the number of long term supporters/die hards if you like who have finally had enough.The majority of people on here are passionate long standing supporters but who slowly but surely are turning there backs on the club they love.Im guessing for many that is something they do not do lightly.How do we stop this happening(winning a few games would be a start)but I think it probably runs deeper than that.People support a club not just to see them winning but to feel part of something special,something worthwhile and something with a purpose.Right now we have none of these and so good people are being lost to the club.I dont have the answers but will say it deeply saddens me that it has come to this.
