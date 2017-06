I will be going but I must admit I am struggling to justify it every week. I wouldn't blame anyone who decided not to go based on the feeling around the club and disconnection. You're supposed to enjoy your weekend after all.



I have never gone to the games to watch us win or lose, I have gone to watch us play and I've always felt the bulls had something special in being the people's club (i.e. No sugar daddy) meaning the club success was closely linked with the supporters but these new owners seem different and it does feel like they are not bothered whether we turn up or not.



I wouldn't blame fans staying away but it's self damaging as the supporter fan base is all Bradford have and that sets us apart from other championship teams (no offence intended).



Classic catch 22