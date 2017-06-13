Bets'y Bulls wrote: No I don't work for the club, just been going about 38 yrs and still plan to support where I can. If you don't want to go, don't f&@king bother then.

Well I'd actually like to see the club move forward and engage. For some fans it seems to be a contest to prove just how much of a fanatic you are. That's great in a way but personally I draw the line when I feel I'm being taken for an idiot and lied to. Perhaps open your eyes and remove the rose tinted spectacles and consider the club needs to engage at all levels of support, not just 'super fans'. Criticising fans who may have been going just as long and who have also spent similar amounts on the club over the years isn't particularly helpful in my opinion. I feel we are at the point where loyal fans have had enough, but could still be held onto if the club pull their act together and begin communicating honestly.