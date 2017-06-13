WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Loyalty or blind ignorance

To go to Fev game or not?

Poll runs till Tue Jun 13, 2017 7:17 am

Not going cos I dont like seeing our boys get beat up
0
No votes
Not going cos I'm fed up of seeing us getting stuffed
1
10%
Not going because I'm not dancing to Cha-Lo's tune
4
40%
Not going for a.n.other reason
3
30%
Going because I've already paid
0
No votes
Going because I cant imagine life without it
2
20%
Going because I want to
0
No votes
Going for a.n.other reason
0
No votes
 
Total votes : 10

Loyalty or blind ignorance

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 7:17 am
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 418
Location: Depends whose asking
Yes we are all passionate about the great team we used to support; but are we just being taken for a ride.
Lets run a poll for each game to see what percentage are going - and how much it changes as we get nearer the drop zone

Re: Loyalty or blind ignorance

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 8:06 am
Bets'y Bulls Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Nov 28, 2009 10:00 am
Posts: 1421
Location: Mirfield
How about going because as a supporter you support through thick and thin (and in early Jan 2017 we didn't even exist!)

Re: Loyalty or blind ignorance

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 8:10 am
Bully_Boxer User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 03, 2005 9:19 pm
Posts: 8075
Location: Odsal Stadium
To be honest, from the start I was struggling to muster much enthusiasm for ANOTHER season with a points deduction imposed. I expected I would be swept along for another ride with a bit of renewed hope and and optimism for a brighter future. Instead I feel like this whole season is a sham and I have no idea what my money is building towards. So it will be remaining in my pocket and at the moment I'm struggling to see why that will change again this year now.

The club will have a massive marketing job on their hands for next year, especially if as expected we start in NL1 after a completely wasted year of hammerings. I'm beginning to wonder if they're living in their own little world up at Odsal or perhaps underestimate just how p1ssed off the fans are becoming. Let's hope they realise before they down to the last 1000 or so fans.

Re: Loyalty or blind ignorance

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 8:15 am
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 418
Location: Depends whose asking
Bets'y Bulls wrote:
How about going because as a supporter you support through thick and thin (and in early Jan 2017 we didn't even exist!)


That comes under "going because I want to" or "going for another reason"

I couldnt list Every reason for going or not going so i left so miscellaneous ones to capture every other reason

Re: Loyalty or blind ignorance

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 8:16 am
Bully_Boxer User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 03, 2005 9:19 pm
Posts: 8075
Location: Odsal Stadium
Bets'y Bulls wrote:
How about going because as a supporter you support through thick and thin (and in early Jan 2017 we didn't even exist!)

That's original. Come along and hand over your cash because we should just be grateful to have a side... Do you work at the club? I think that line has worn pretty thin now after the various admins.

I think Bradford Bulls actually have some of the most loyal and patient fans in the game and have proven that in the last few years. But there comes a point for most people when they see they're being taken for granted and treated like a mug and decide enough is enough.

Re: Loyalty or blind ignorance

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 8:44 am
Micky the Pikey User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2017 12:22 pm
Posts: 32
Location: Caravan
Bully_Boxer wrote:
That's original. Come along and hand over your cash because we should just be grateful to have a side... Do you work at the club? I think that line has worn pretty thin now after the various admins.

I think Bradford Bulls actually have some of the most loyal and patient fans in the game and have proven that in the last few years. But there comes a point for most people when they see they're being taken for granted and treated like a mug and decide enough is enough.


:CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP: well said

Re: Loyalty or blind ignorance

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 9:00 am
Bets'y Bulls Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Nov 28, 2009 10:00 am
Posts: 1421
Location: Mirfield
No I don't work for the club, just been going about 38 yrs and still plan to support where I can. If you don't want to go, don't f&@king bother then.

Re: Loyalty or blind ignorance

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 9:23 am
Bully_Boxer User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 03, 2005 9:19 pm
Posts: 8075
Location: Odsal Stadium
Bets'y Bulls wrote:
No I don't work for the club, just been going about 38 yrs and still plan to support where I can. If you don't want to go, don't f&@king bother then.

Well I'd actually like to see the club move forward and engage. For some fans it seems to be a contest to prove just how much of a fanatic you are. That's great in a way but personally I draw the line when I feel I'm being taken for an idiot and lied to. Perhaps open your eyes and remove the rose tinted spectacles and consider the club needs to engage at all levels of support, not just 'super fans'. Criticising fans who may have been going just as long and who have also spent similar amounts on the club over the years isn't particularly helpful in my opinion. I feel we are at the point where loyal fans have had enough, but could still be held onto if the club pull their act together and begin communicating honestly.

