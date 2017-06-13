To be honest, from the start I was struggling to muster much enthusiasm for ANOTHER season with a points deduction imposed. I expected I would be swept along for another ride with a bit of renewed hope and and optimism for a brighter future. Instead I feel like this whole season is a sham and I have no idea what my money is building towards. So it will be remaining in my pocket and at the moment I'm struggling to see why that will change again this year now.



The club will have a massive marketing job on their hands for next year, especially if as expected we start in NL1 after a completely wasted year of hammerings. I'm beginning to wonder if they're living in their own little world up at Odsal or perhaps underestimate just how p1ssed off the fans are becoming. Let's hope they realise before they down to the last 1000 or so fans.