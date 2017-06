stpatricks wrote: "How can it be a pointless argument when if we had kicked the goals we would have won."



It is a pointless argument, i may as well say that Saints for instance would have done a short kick off after each of those goals and scored a try from it. If something has not happened you cannot know how things would have panned out.

Hull against Castleford last Sunday kicked for goal at every opportunity looking at the score line they may have lost both teams 4 tries apiece Hull took 4 penalties in front of sticks and won with them .Graham Murray when he was Wigan coach he's tactics was take the 2 whenever possible .