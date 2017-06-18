CobraCraig wrote: Which 3/4 games did we lose due to goal kicking? The only game that comes to mind was the Warrington game and it wasn't a gimee that was missed at the end and he kicked one from the touchline earlier in the game.

If Williams had of missed some of those touch line kicks I wouldn't have blamed the loss on kicks, you can't expect a 100% conversion rate.

There's no "3 or 4 games" because he's talking sh*t. The Warrington game we got the exact same number of goals as them, 3 conversions and a penalty. So if he's saying that we should have won by getting that extra goal then you have to apply the same logic to Warrington, so it still would have been a draw.The St. Helens game they outscored us 4 tries to 3 so no arguments there.Wakefield game, the maximum points we could've had with added conversions is 36 so we were well beaten either way.Against Hull it would also have been 36 points so once again not enough to surpass their 39 points.And against Leigh it would've been 50-42 if we got every kick.So point proven really, kicking hasn't cost us at all, more like shocking defence over the past month. The Wane-out brigade will have to make up another story now.