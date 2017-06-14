The Whiffy Kipper

Bigredwarrior wrote: Please do is all a favour and close your pointless account on this forum!



Everyone is entitled to their opinion however I think your wrong.

1. We haven't lost because of missed kicks.

2. We have no cap space to buy a kicker.

3. If we had Owens or Ah Van for example do you think they would have scored tries that Davies and Marshall have?



Don't waste your energy mate. The Kipper is just a WUM and not even a good one. The fact is anybody we bring in has to be better than the player currently occupying their position or it's a step back. We lost recent games because of our poor defence, not because of our kicking! Don't waste your energy mate. The Kipper is just a WUM and not even a good one. The fact is anybody we bring in has to be better than the player currently occupying their position or it's a step back. We lost recent games because of our poor defence, not because of our kicking! [Gareth]

pitty other people have not seen it that way. I was torn between mentioning Owens or Jordan Turner. Turner has kicked more goals than Blake Green, and in another thread I was reading, we are short in the centres and would solve our centre issues



In all seriousness we do have kickers, but injuries happen and there are no players out there who are available who can kick and are also better than what we have got. So its about using the resources we have and improving the skills of current players, pitty Paul Deacon cant spare a few hours pitty other people have not seen it that way. I was torn between mentioning Owens or Jordan Turner. Turner has kicked more goals than Blake Green, and in another thread I was reading, we are short in the centres and would solve our centre issuesIn all seriousness we do have kickers, but injuries happen and there are no players out there who are available who can kick and are also better than what we have got. So its about using the resources we have and improving the skills of current players, pitty Paul Deacon cant spare a few hours Levrier Strong-running second rower



But today we won because we kicked out goals. But today we won because we kicked out goals. Geoff

Exactly, and we did it by having an existing player raise his kicking standard, rather than sign someone just for their kicking. Exactly, and we did it by having an existing player raise his kicking standard, rather than sign someone just for their kicking. Bigredwarrior Cheeky half-back



Exactly, and if we had done the same in other games we would have won at least 3 or 4 of them over the last few months, but hey, according to one or two from the other week , kicking isn't important and kicking doesn't win or lose games Exactly, and if we had done the same in other games we would have won at least 3 or 4 of them over the last few months, but hey, according to one or two from the other week , kicking isn't important and kicking doesn't win or lose games All the good music has already been written by people with wigs and stuff. CobraCraig Strong-running second rower



Which 3/4 games did we lose due to goal kicking? The only game that comes to mind was the Warrington game and it wasn't a gimee that was missed at the end and he kicked one from the touchline earlier in the game.

Which 3/4 games did we lose due to goal kicking? The only game that comes to mind was the Warrington game and it wasn't a gimee that was missed at the end and he kicked one from the touchline earlier in the game.

If Williams had of missed some of those touch line kicks I wouldn't have blamed the loss on kicks, you can't expect a 100% conversion rate.

