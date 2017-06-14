|
Joined: Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:40 am
Posts: 57
|
Bigredwarrior wrote:
Please do is all a favour and close your pointless account on this forum!
So it is not Wanes fault that we are the state we are in, the head coach who doesn't want to buy a kicker, we lose games from missed goal kicks, we don't take game winning penalties because we don't have a kicker, it all comes down to one person and that is Wane, you carry on wearing your tinted glasses while clapping away happily, i won't
p.s. it is a rugby forum people are going to have different views to you, if you don't like then maybe it is you that should close their account
|
All the good music has already been written by people with wigs and stuff.
|
Wed Jun 14, 2017 6:15 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jan 23, 2007 12:11 pm
Posts: 292
|
The Whiffy Kipper wrote:
So it is not Wanes fault that we are the state we are in, the head coach who doesn't want to buy a kicker, we lose games from missed goal kicks, we don't take game winning penalties because we don't have a kicker, it all comes down to one person and that is Wane, you carry on wearing your tinted glasses while clapping away happily, i won't
p.s. it is a rugby forum people are going to have different views to you, if you don't like then maybe it is you that should close their account
Everyone is entitled to their opinion however I think your wrong.
1. We haven't lost because of missed kicks.
2. We have no cap space to buy a kicker.
3. If we had Owens or Ah Van for example do you think they would have scored tries that Davies and Marshall have?
I have said it before but if kicking was so important Jamie Foster would be one of the top players in Super League yet he can't get a game.
|
|
Wed Jun 14, 2017 6:30 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 936
|
CobraCraig wrote:
Everyone is entitled to their opinion however I think your wrong.
1. We haven't lost because of missed kicks.
2. We have no cap space to buy a kicker.
3. If we had Owens or Ah Van for example do you think they would have scored tries that Davies and Marshall have?
I have said it before but if kicking was so important Jamie Foster would be one of the top players in Super League yet he can't get a game.
Don't waste your energy mate. The Kipper is just a WUM and not even a good one. The fact is anybody we bring in has to be better than the player currently occupying their position or it's a step back. We lost recent games because of our poor defence, not because of our kicking!
|
|
Thu Jun 15, 2017 7:19 am
|
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2005 12:30 pm
Posts: 13911
Location: Listening to the reggae band, Jihad
|
Chris_H wrote:
Trent Hodgkinson maybe a good shout or even someone like Jack Owens, won't take up much space on the cap, and can fill in a centre or wing
you sir are on a wind-up. he may be the size of piggy riddell but he is nowhere near as good
|
www.camfaf.com
"Gott weiß ich will kein Engel sein"
"This song is for all you people in the back, its called 'Hard To See'"
Ivan Moody, 5FDP, Reading Festival 2016
|
Thu Jun 15, 2017 8:12 am
|
Joined: Thu Feb 26, 2009 12:39 pm
Posts: 67
Location: Wigan
|
[Gareth] wrote:
you sir are on a wind-up. he may be the size of piggy riddell but he is nowhere near as good
pitty other people have not seen it that way. I was torn between mentioning Owens or Jordan Turner. Turner has kicked more goals than Blake Green, and in another thread I was reading, we are short in the centres and would solve our centre issues
In all seriousness we do have kickers, but injuries happen and there are no players out there who are available who can kick and are also better than what we have got. So its about using the resources we have and improving the skills of current players, pitty Paul Deacon cant spare a few hours
|
|
Sat Jun 17, 2017 9:35 pm
|
Levrier
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Tue Aug 27, 2013 10:28 am
Posts: 420
|
CobraCraig wrote:
Everyone is entitled to their opinion however I think your wrong.
1. We haven't lost because of missed kicks.
I have said it before but if kicking was so important Jamie Foster would be one of the top players in Super League yet he can't get a game.
But today we won because we kicked out goals.
|
|
Sat Jun 17, 2017 10:03 pm
|
Geoff
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5204
|
Levrier wrote:
But today we won because we kicked out goals.
Exactly, and we did it by having an existing player raise his kicking standard, rather than sign someone just for their kicking.
|
|
Sat Jun 17, 2017 10:07 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 936
|
Geoff wrote:
Exactly, and we did it by having an existing player raise his kicking standard, rather than sign someone just for their kicking.
BINGO!!!!!
|
|
Sun Jun 18, 2017 6:38 am
|
Joined: Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:40 am
Posts: 57
|
Levrier wrote:
But today we won because we kicked out goals.
Exactly, and if we had done the same in other games we would have won at least 3 or 4 of them over the last few months, but hey, according to one or two from the other week , kicking isn't important and kicking doesn't win or lose games
|
All the good music has already been written by people with wigs and stuff.
|
Sun Jun 18, 2017 10:17 am
|
Joined: Tue Jan 23, 2007 12:11 pm
Posts: 292
|
The Whiffy Kipper wrote:
Exactly, and if we had done the same in other games we would have won at least 3 or 4 of them over the last few months, but hey, according to one or two from the other week , kicking isn't important and kicking doesn't win or lose games
Which 3/4 games did we lose due to goal kicking? The only game that comes to mind was the Warrington game and it wasn't a gimee that was missed at the end and he kicked one from the touchline earlier in the game.
If Williams had of missed some of those touch line kicks I wouldn't have blamed the loss on kicks, you can't expect a 100% conversion rate.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bigredwarrior, CobraCraig, GeoffRoebuck, hatty, hengirl, jgmac13, Levrier, P-J, PurpleCheeseWarrior, Rogues Gallery, Trainman and 183 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk
|