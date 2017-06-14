The Whiffy Kipper wrote: So it is not Wanes fault that we are the state we are in, the head coach who doesn't want to buy a kicker, we lose games from missed goal kicks, we don't take game winning penalties because we don't have a kicker, it all comes down to one person and that is Wane, you carry on wearing your tinted glasses while clapping away happily, i won't



p.s. it is a rugby forum people are going to have different views to you, if you don't like then maybe it is you that should close their account

Everyone is entitled to their opinion however I think your wrong.1. We haven't lost because of missed kicks.2. We have no cap space to buy a kicker.3. If we had Owens or Ah Van for example do you think they would have scored tries that Davies and Marshall have?I have said it before but if kicking was so important Jamie Foster would be one of the top players in Super League yet he can't get a game.