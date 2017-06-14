WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Goal kicker

Re: Goal kicker

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 5:27 pm
The Whiffy Kipper User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:40 am
Posts: 55
Bigredwarrior wrote:
Please do is all a favour and close your pointless account on this forum!
So it is not Wanes fault that we are the state we are in, the head coach who doesn't want to buy a kicker, we lose games from missed goal kicks, we don't take game winning penalties because we don't have a kicker, it all comes down to one person and that is Wane, you carry on wearing your tinted glasses while clapping away happily, i won't

p.s. it is a rugby forum people are going to have different views to you, if you don't like then maybe it is you that should close their account
All the good music has already been written by people with wigs and stuff.

Re: Goal kicker

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 6:15 pm
CobraCraig Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jan 23, 2007 12:11 pm
Posts: 286
The Whiffy Kipper wrote:
So it is not Wanes fault that we are the state we are in, the head coach who doesn't want to buy a kicker, we lose games from missed goal kicks, we don't take game winning penalties because we don't have a kicker, it all comes down to one person and that is Wane, you carry on wearing your tinted glasses while clapping away happily, i won't

p.s. it is a rugby forum people are going to have different views to you, if you don't like then maybe it is you that should close their account


Everyone is entitled to their opinion however I think your wrong.
1. We haven't lost because of missed kicks.
2. We have no cap space to buy a kicker.
3. If we had Owens or Ah Van for example do you think they would have scored tries that Davies and Marshall have?

I have said it before but if kicking was so important Jamie Foster would be one of the top players in Super League yet he can't get a game.

Re: Goal kicker

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 6:30 pm
Bigredwarrior Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 930
CobraCraig wrote:
Everyone is entitled to their opinion however I think your wrong.
1. We haven't lost because of missed kicks.
2. We have no cap space to buy a kicker.
3. If we had Owens or Ah Van for example do you think they would have scored tries that Davies and Marshall have?

I have said it before but if kicking was so important Jamie Foster would be one of the top players in Super League yet he can't get a game.


Don't waste your energy mate. The Kipper is just a WUM and not even a good one. The fact is anybody we bring in has to be better than the player currently occupying their position or it's a step back. We lost recent games because of our poor defence, not because of our kicking!
Who is online

