moto748 wrote: I've just never been much of a fan of Hodkinson. He is (or, rather, was, he seems to have fallen away lately, from what I can see) a good goal-kicker, but doesn't offer that much as a half in my book. Someone like Blake Green for example, who is no NRL superstar, but a good solid pro, is a much better footballer than Hodkinson in my book.



And I don't think Newcastle would beat *most* SL sides.

Correct he is a good goal kicker and offers not much else this is similar to what Matty Smith offered but I hear many saying "Why we let Matty Smith go" he's goal kicking werent to the high level many Wigan supporters wanted. The question was who available and I think Trent Hodkinson would be available but we would have to drop Tommy or Powell with one losing there place or becoming the bench hooker. There are many other players who are good goal kickers but dont offer much more...........Sneyd is a perfect example and is why they needed to get Kelly in along side him as a running 6 because apart from kicking he dont really offer much else.Blake Green was a good 6 but he isnt a goal kicker so this comparison doesnt make sense.We need to decide if a goal kicker is needed more than a better overall player........I think the only position up for question going forward will be scrum half to when I expect Jake Shorrocks to take the shirt and become our goal kicker.At the end of the date there is more change of Pat Richards coming out of retirement than us signing a goal kicker because as we have seen with recent signings they are either past players (wanes mates) or project players (Isa, Escare, Navarette)