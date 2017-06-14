WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Goal kicker

Re: Goal kicker

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 11:29 am
King Johns II
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower




moto748 wrote:
I've just never been much of a fan of Hodkinson. He is (or, rather, was, he seems to have fallen away lately, from what I can see) a good goal-kicker, but doesn't offer that much as a half in my book. Someone like Blake Green for example, who is no NRL superstar, but a good solid pro, is a much better footballer than Hodkinson in my book.

And I don't think Newcastle would beat *most* SL sides.


Correct he is a good goal kicker and offers not much else this is similar to what Matty Smith offered but I hear many saying "Why we let Matty Smith go" he's goal kicking werent to the high level many Wigan supporters wanted. The question was who available and I think Trent Hodkinson would be available but we would have to drop Tommy or Powell with one losing there place or becoming the bench hooker. There are many other players who are good goal kickers but dont offer much more...........Sneyd is a perfect example and is why they needed to get Kelly in along side him as a running 6 because apart from kicking he dont really offer much else.

Blake Green was a good 6 but he isnt a goal kicker so this comparison doesnt make sense.

We need to decide if a goal kicker is needed more than a better overall player........I think the only position up for question going forward will be scrum half to when I expect Jake Shorrocks to take the shirt and become our goal kicker.

At the end of the date there is more change of Pat Richards coming out of retirement than us signing a goal kicker because as we have seen with recent signings they are either past players (wanes mates) or project players (Isa, Escare, Navarette)

Re: Goal kicker

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 11:38 am
The Whiffy Kipper




Geoff wrote:
http://www.wigantoday.net/sport/rugby-league/wigan-warriors/williams-welcomes-time-to-work-on-goal-kicking-1-8593586


Another reason why Wane has to go


Re: Goal kicker

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 11:50 am
Chris_H





Trent Hodgkinson maybe a good shout or even someone like Jack Owens, won't take up much space on the cap, and can fill in a centre or wing

Re: Goal kicker

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 11:58 am
nikos
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger




Chris_H wrote:
even someone like Jack Owens, won't take up much space on the cap, and can fill in a centre or wing


Noooooooooooooooooooooooooo
FIOS

FIOS

Re: Goal kicker

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 12:26 pm
Grimmy
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member



Chris_H wrote:
Trent Hodgkinson maybe a good shout or even someone like Jack Owens, won't take up much space on the cap, and can fill in a centre or wing

You would want three of Manfredi/Gelling/Gildart/Burgess/Marshall/Davies sat in the stands whilst Jack Owens has a guaranteed spot just because he can kick? :CRAZY:

IMO you pick your best team, then the best kicker among them does that job. The best three or so kickers should always be staying back after training and practicing with a kicking coach.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
