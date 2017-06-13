Bigredwarrior wrote: And you are 'Pacific' using another name or just very poor at winding people up.

Why is it a wind up?, i'm sick to death of this "he's not Wigan standard" arrogance, i don't know if you have noticed but it's not 1989 and we are currently in 7th place with 16 points, any kicker is better than no kicker even if it was just for one season until we could find the right player to sign long term.Oh and BTW i am NOT Pacific, are you the fine fellow formerly known as King Warrior?