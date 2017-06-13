Yeh he cant get a game because of a dispute with the club. This forum was asking about options for goal kickers, I have given an option. He was Canterbury Bulldog number 7 and also was NSW number 7 when the blues last won the state of origin series.........so he aint that bad then
Newcastle would probably beat majority of super league clubs so cant really compare
I think if there's a million to one chance of getting Hodkinson we should go for it. Cracking option and just what we need! Great shout!!
I've just never been much of a fan of Hodkinson. He is (or, rather, was, he seems to have fallen away lately, from what I can see) a good goal-kicker, but doesn't offer that much as a half in my book. Someone like Blake Green for example, who is no NRL superstar, but a good solid pro, is a much better footballer than Hodkinson in my book.
And I don't think Newcastle would beat *most* SL sides.
