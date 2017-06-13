WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Goal kicker

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 3:56 pm
Bigredwarrior Cheeky half-back
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 927
The Whiffy Kipper wrote:
Patrick Ah Van is a good man



And you are 'Pacific' using another name or just very poor at winding people up.

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 3:58 pm
Bigredwarrior Cheeky half-back
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 927
King Johns II wrote:
Yeh he cant get a game because of a dispute with the club. This forum was asking about options for goal kickers, I have given an option. He was Canterbury Bulldog number 7 and also was NSW number 7 when the blues last won the state of origin series.........so he aint that bad then

Newcastle would probably beat majority of super league clubs so cant really compare


I think if there's a million to one chance of getting Hodkinson we should go for it. Cracking option and just what we need! Great shout!!

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 6:12 pm
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5388
I feel like we can't afford Hodkinson and even if we could someone like Leeds would be able to outbid us.
