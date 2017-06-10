|
|
Swap George for Ben Reynolds. Outplayed him and kicked 9 out of 9, no brainier really.
|
|
Sat Jun 10, 2017 11:43 pm
|
|
Cronk looks like he might be retiring as nobody has offered him a contract yet, most of the Sydney clubs have signed younger players, maybe he could be enticed over to blighty for 2 last easy seasons before retiring
|
|
Sun Jun 11, 2017 1:18 am
|
|
If we could afford their wages and if they wanted to come, yes.
Two big ifs.
|
|
Sun Jun 11, 2017 6:01 am
|
|
Answering your own questions?Must have had a few last night.
|
|
Sun Jun 11, 2017 7:22 am
|
|
for either of them to earn £1m ausD over 2 seasons we would have to pay them around £300k a season which isn't too bad considering who they are, you never lnow they might just fancy 2 last seasons over here playing in a less high impact competition, also the chance to play challenge cup, europe on the doorstep for off season travelling, the fantastic British culture in Wigan, great pies, nice pension top up etc etc
|
|
Sun Jun 11, 2017 9:07 am
|
|
I suspect , Sam T may get the kicking job upon his return. He's kicked one or two in the past and looked tom as though, with practice could be fairly decent.
I agree that we should be looking to sign a recognised goal kicker. The question is in what position? For me it depends on the clubs and players future intentions. By that I meanifnfor example Burgess says he is going back to Australia at the end of next season then let him go and look for a kicking winger. If the club have no intention of extending player x's contract then let him go a year early.
|
|
Sun Jun 11, 2017 1:08 pm
|
|
after having a scan yesterday i found there was more kicking wingers than there are kicking centres
|
|
Sun Jun 11, 2017 1:12 pm
|
|
Trainman wrote:
Burgess says he is going back to Australia at the end of next season
I wonder which team's run-on side he imagines he's going to stroll into? Souths? They have that lad Gray now who's going pretty well.
It's like all this talk there was about Williams going to the NRL (before he signed a new contract), and I thought, how many NRL coaches, offered the chance to dump one of their existing halves, and replace him with George Williams from Wigan, would have bitten your hand off...?
|
|
Sun Jun 11, 2017 1:26 pm
|
|
What's that got to do with finding a kicker. I just used him as an example, it could be any player. My point was if any of the first 13 had any sort of intention of leaving after next season I'd rather let them go early to bring a kicker than sacrifice a player who wants to stay long term
|
|
Sun Jun 11, 2017 1:30 pm
|
|
There isn't many great kickers around to bring in though, they obviously wouldn't have to be great to be an improvement on what we have but I don't think we will bring someone in because he can kick,Sutcliffe is the only one mentioned who we may have a chance of getting and would play. The rest are either out of reach or are poor players who can kick.
|
