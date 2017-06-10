WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Goal kicker

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 9:42 pm
THECherry&Whites
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 25, 2009 12:21 pm
Posts: 2544
Location: Everywhere and no where baby...
Swap George for Ben Reynolds. Outplayed him and kicked 9 out of 9, no brainier really.
Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham?

Re: Goal kicker

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 11:43 pm
The Whiffy Kipper
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:40 am
Posts: 50
The Whiffy Kipper wrote:
So should we be going for Cooper Cronk or Jonathon Thurston seeing as their best days are behind them?

Cronk looks like he might be retiring as nobody has offered him a contract yet, most of the Sydney clubs have signed younger players, maybe he could be enticed over to blighty for 2 last easy seasons before retiring
All the good music has already been written by people with wigs and stuff.

Re: Goal kicker

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 1:18 am
moto748
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2381
If we could afford their wages and if they wanted to come, yes.

Two big ifs.

Re: Goal kicker

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 6:01 am
CobraCraig
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jan 23, 2007 12:11 pm
Posts: 281
The Whiffy Kipper wrote:
Cronk looks like he might be retiring as nobody has offered him a contract yet, most of the Sydney clubs have signed younger players, maybe he could be enticed over to blighty for 2 last easy seasons before retiring


Answering your own questions?Must have had a few last night.

Re: Goal kicker

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 7:22 am
The Whiffy Kipper
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:40 am
Posts: 50
moto748 wrote:
If we could afford their wages and if they wanted to come, yes.

Two big ifs.

for either of them to earn £1m ausD over 2 seasons we would have to pay them around £300k a season which isn't too bad considering who they are, you never lnow they might just fancy 2 last seasons over here playing in a less high impact competition, also the chance to play challenge cup, europe on the doorstep for off season travelling, the fantastic British culture in Wigan, great pies, nice pension top up etc etc
All the good music has already been written by people with wigs and stuff.

Re: Goal kicker

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 9:07 am
Trainman
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 17, 2016 3:59 pm
Posts: 542
I suspect , Sam T may get the kicking job upon his return. He's kicked one or two in the past and looked tom as though, with practice could be fairly decent.


I agree that we should be looking to sign a recognised goal kicker. The question is in what position? For me it depends on the clubs and players future intentions. By that I meanifnfor example Burgess says he is going back to Australia at the end of next season then let him go and look for a kicking winger. If the club have no intention of extending player x's contract then let him go a year early.

Re: Goal kicker

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 1:08 pm
The Whiffy Kipper
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:40 am
Posts: 50
Trainman wrote:
I suspect , Sam T may get the kicking job upon his return. He's kicked one or two in the past and looked tom as though, with practice could be fairly decent.


I agree that we should be looking to sign a recognised goal kicker. The question is in what position? For me it depends on the clubs and players future intentions. By that I meanifnfor example Burgess says he is going back to Australia at the end of next season then let him go and look for a kicking winger. If the club have no intention of extending player x's contract then let him go a year early.
after having a scan yesterday i found there was more kicking wingers than there are kicking centres
All the good music has already been written by people with wigs and stuff.

Re: Goal kicker

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 1:12 pm
moto748
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2381
Trainman wrote:
Burgess says he is going back to Australia at the end of next season



I wonder which team's run-on side he imagines he's going to stroll into? Souths? They have that lad Gray now who's going pretty well.

It's like all this talk there was about Williams going to the NRL (before he signed a new contract), and I thought, how many NRL coaches, offered the chance to dump one of their existing halves, and replace him with George Williams from Wigan, would have bitten your hand off...?

Re: Goal kicker

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 1:26 pm
Trainman
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 17, 2016 3:59 pm
Posts: 542
moto748 wrote:
I wonder which team's run-on side he imagines he's going to stroll into? Souths? They have that lad Gray now who's going pretty well.

It's like all this talk there was about Williams going to the NRL (before he signed a new contract), and I thought, how many NRL coaches, offered the chance to dump one of their existing halves, and replace him with George Williams from Wigan, would have bitten your hand off...?


What's that got to do with finding a kicker. I just used him as an example, it could be any player. My point was if any of the first 13 had any sort of intention of leaving after next season I'd rather let them go early to bring a kicker than sacrifice a player who wants to stay long term

Re: Goal kicker

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 1:30 pm
CobraCraig
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jan 23, 2007 12:11 pm
Posts: 281
There isn't many great kickers around to bring in though, they obviously wouldn't have to be great to be an improvement on what we have but I don't think we will bring someone in because he can kick,Sutcliffe is the only one mentioned who we may have a chance of getting and would play. The rest are either out of reach or are poor players who can kick.
