Re: Goal kicker

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 9:42 pm
Swap George for Ben Reynolds. Outplayed him and kicked 9 out of 9, no brainier really.
Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 11:43 pm
The Whiffy Kipper wrote:
So should we be going for Cooper Cronk or Jonathon Thurston seeing as their best days are behind them?

Cronk looks like he might be retiring as nobody has offered him a contract yet, most of the Sydney clubs have signed younger players, maybe he could be enticed over to blighty for 2 last easy seasons before retiring
Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 1:18 am
If we could afford their wages and if they wanted to come, yes.

Two big ifs.

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 6:01 am
The Whiffy Kipper wrote:
Cronk looks like he might be retiring as nobody has offered him a contract yet, most of the Sydney clubs have signed younger players, maybe he could be enticed over to blighty for 2 last easy seasons before retiring


Answering your own questions?Must have had a few last night.

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 7:22 am
moto748 wrote:
If we could afford their wages and if they wanted to come, yes.

Two big ifs.

for either of them to earn £1m ausD over 2 seasons we would have to pay them around £300k a season which isn't too bad considering who they are, you never lnow they might just fancy 2 last seasons over here playing in a less high impact competition, also the chance to play challenge cup, europe on the doorstep for off season travelling, the fantastic British culture in Wigan, great pies, nice pension top up etc etc
