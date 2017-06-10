So should we be going for Cooper Cronk or Jonathon Thurston seeing as their best days are behind them?
Cronk looks like he might be retiring as nobody has offered him a contract yet, most of the Sydney clubs have signed younger players, maybe he could be enticed over to blighty for 2 last easy seasons before retiring
All the good music has already been written by people with wigs and stuff.
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.