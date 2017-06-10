The Whiffy Kipper wrote:
Time to offload Gelling and bring in a goal kicking centre, a couple to be mentioned are Kerrod Holland (ooc), Dylan Walker.
Do you honestly think that either of them (plus most other NRL names regularly touted) would think for a moment of coming to SL?
Surely fundamentally there are three kinds of Aussie/Kiwi players who come to SL:
a) Those whose best days are behind them, but may well have a good few years service at SL level (example: Kurt Gidley)
b) Those whose off field antics or other misdemeanors have made them persona non grata in the NRL (example: Todd Carney)
c) Those younger players who, although they may have decent SL careers, weren't quite good enough for the NRL (example: Jacob Miller)
Holland and Walker fit in to none of those categories.