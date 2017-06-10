WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Goal kicker

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Goal kicker

 
Post a reply

Re: Goal kicker

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 2:44 pm
Rogues Gallery User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 30145
Ashton Bears wrote:
Sutcliffe from Leeds.

Jamie Ellis from Hull K R

Bet both could play at 13


You must be joking. With his off the field record he is one to stay well clear of. Why do you think Saints got rid?
SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS

For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.

For 27 - 0 you get a trophy
For 75 - 0 you get sod all.

Wigan had eight in a row
Saints have five in a row

Re: Goal kicker

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 3:43 pm
Ashton Bears User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jan 25, 2006 11:40 am
Posts: 783
Location: Around the three Sisters
Rogues Gallery wrote:
You must be joking. With his off the field record he is one to stay well clear of. Why do you think Saints got rid?


Did not realize he was from St Helens always though he played well when he was at Huddersfield.

Re: Goal kicker

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 4:01 pm
MOUSE13 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Oct 09, 2004 1:06 pm
Posts: 399
Location: Adlington,Lancs.
As much as i like Gelling i would have Percival in.
Chorley Panthers ARLFC

Re: Goal kicker

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 5:13 pm
The Whiffy Kipper User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:40 am
Posts: 47
Time to offload Gelling and bring in a goal kicking centre, a couple to be mentioned are Kerrod Holland (ooc), Dylan Walker.
All the good music has already been written by people with wigs and stuff.

Re: Goal kicker

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 5:21 pm
P-J User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 22, 2010 7:51 pm
Posts: 1584
Bigredwarrior wrote:
I have seen plenty of comments on various threads stating that we need to sign a goal kick as a real priority. We have the lowest percentage of kick success in Superleague and we really do have an issue with it. Teams generally go up in 6s whilst we only go up in 4s.
However, I believe it's no good bringing in a goal kicker unless they are better than the player currently occupying their position.

FB - Tomkins / Escare - there are not many goal kicking full backs that could rival either of those two (assuming Sam can get fit and get some form). Hardacre maybe but looks committed to Cas.

Wing - Burgess / Manfredi / Marshall / Davies. If we were to bring in a winger we'd have to sacrifice one or two of them and barring Tommy Makinson, I'm not sure I'd want to lose any of our wingers for anybody else in SL.

Centres - Gelling / Gildart - Gelling on his day can be unplayable and Gildart has shown his worth and huge potential already this season. Again, Hardacre could fit the bill but committed to Cas.

Stand off - I would not swap George Williams for anybody in SL.

Scrum half - Leuluai has the rest of this year and next on his playing contract and we have Powell and Shorrocks. As well as Powell played covering for MM, I don't see him as our full time scrum half whereas Shorrocks could well be. Luke Gale could be a good fit for us but again it would mean sacrificing Powell who is a very good utility player or Shorrocks. Again, wouldn't be easy to get Gale away from Cas. Myler is off contract at the end of the year but I'm not sure he's what we need in a scrum half? The best option could be Jordan Lilly but can't see Leeds letting us get him.

Props - I'm not aware of any good props who kick goals?

Hooker - I'm a fan of MM and Powell provides more than adequate cover. If we went for a goal kicking hooker (can't think of any) we'd have to sacrifice one of these.

Second row - wouldn't swap Bateman or Faz for anybody in SL and Tomkins, Wells etc are good cover players.

Loose Forward - Lockers is in a league of his own when he plays and we have his natural successor in Bateman. Perhaps Stevie Ward at Leeds but again it would be difficult to get him.

This leaves us with the only other option of bringing in a really top class kicking coach to work with Escare, Tomkins, Williams, Marshall, Shorrocks etc. In the hope that one or two of them can really improve. I simply can't see how we can sign a goal kicker and improve the team without significant sacrifices!


The two positions we need to throw money at are Prop and Scrum Half. Recruiting a Scrum Half who can kick must be a priority in the offseason.

Any winger who can kick would be too expensive, especially when we have 4 hugely capable players there already.

Re: Goal kicker

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 5:26 pm
KingRoss11 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat May 14, 2016 11:46 pm
Posts: 150
Location: Out and about in Wigan
I'd go for Luke Walsh personally, very good scrum half on his day who I believe we would get the best out of, also best goal kicker in super league and would grab plenty of assists

Re: Goal kicker

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 6:14 pm
Bigredwarrior Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 922
KingRoss11 wrote:
I'd go for Luke Walsh personally, very good scrum half on his day who I believe we would get the best out of, also best goal kicker in super league and would grab plenty of assists


But couldn't tackle a good dinner!!

Re: Goal kicker

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 6:55 pm
CobraCraig Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jan 23, 2007 12:11 pm
Posts: 278
Total overreaction on here,get rid of Gelling?sign Walsh? sign Ellis? I know we are on a bad run but if you think either of those 2 will help us your wrong.

Re: Goal kicker

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 7:42 pm
moto748 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2378
The Whiffy Kipper wrote:
Time to offload Gelling and bring in a goal kicking centre, a couple to be mentioned are Kerrod Holland (ooc), Dylan Walker.



Do you honestly think that either of them (plus most other NRL names regularly touted) would think for a moment of coming to SL?

Surely fundamentally there are three kinds of Aussie/Kiwi players who come to SL:

a) Those whose best days are behind them, but may well have a good few years service at SL level (example: Kurt Gidley)

b) Those whose off field antics or other misdemeanors have made them persona non grata in the NRL (example: Todd Carney)

c) Those younger players who, although they may have decent SL careers, weren't quite good enough for the NRL (example: Jacob Miller)

Holland and Walker fit in to none of those categories.

Re: Goal kicker

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 8:08 pm
The Whiffy Kipper User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:40 am
Posts: 47
moto748 wrote:
Do you honestly think that either of them (plus most other NRL names regularly touted) would think for a moment of coming to SL?

Surely fundamentally there are three kinds of Aussie/Kiwi players who come to SL:

a) Those whose best days are behind them, but may well have a good few years service at SL level (example: Kurt Gidley)

b) Those whose off field antics or other misdemeanors have made them persona non grata in the NRL (example: Todd Carney)

c) Those younger players who, although they may have decent SL careers, weren't quite good enough for the NRL (example: Jacob Miller)

Holland and Walker fit in to none of those categories.

So should we be going for Cooper Cronk or Jonathon Thurston seeing as their best days are behind them?
All the good music has already been written by people with wigs and stuff.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Ashton Bears, CobraCraig, Iamlegend, moto748, MOUSE13, NickyKiss, The Whiffy Kipper, warrior24, Ziggy Stardust and 179 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,583,3051,84276,0234,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sat : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
12
- 34NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 08:00
NRL
PENRITH
24
- 20CANBERRA
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 10:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA
6
- 32NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
31
- 18OXFORD  
 FT 
Sat : 17:00
SL
CATALANS
12
- 56HUDDERSFIELD
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 17:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
0
- 66TORONTO
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
56
- 16ROCHDALE  
 FT :
Sat : 19:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
16
- 18LEEDS
 < 
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
HEMEL  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
BARROW  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:30
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
WARRINGTON  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM