Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 4:39 am
Bigredwarrior Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 917
I have seen plenty of comments on various threads stating that we need to sign a goal kick as a real priority. We have the lowest percentage of kick success in Superleague and we really do have an issue with it. Teams generally go up in 6s whilst we only go up in 4s.
However, I believe it's no good bringing in a goal kicker unless they are better than the player currently occupying their position.

FB - Tomkins / Escare - there are not many goal kicking full backs that could rival either of those two (assuming Sam can get fit and get some form). Hardacre maybe but looks committed to Cas.

Wing - Burgess / Manfredi / Marshall / Davies. If we were to bring in a winger we'd have to sacrifice one or two of them and barring Tommy Makinson, I'm not sure I'd want to lose any of our wingers for anybody else in SL.

Centres - Gelling / Gildart - Gelling on his day can be unplayable and Gildart has shown his worth and huge potential already this season. Again, Hardacre could fit the bill but committed to Cas.

Stand off - I would not swap George Williams for anybody in SL.

Scrum half - Leuluai has the rest of this year and next on his playing contract and we have Powell and Shorrocks. As well as Powell played covering for MM, I don't see him as our full time scrum half whereas Shorrocks could well be. Luke Gale could be a good fit for us but again it would mean sacrificing Powell who is a very good utility player or Shorrocks. Again, wouldn't be easy to get Gale away from Cas. Myler is off contract at the end of the year but I'm not sure he's what we need in a scrum half? The best option could be Jordan Lilly but can't see Leeds letting us get him.

Props - I'm not aware of any good props who kick goals?

Hooker - I'm a fan of MM and Powell provides more than adequate cover. If we went for a goal kicking hooker (can't think of any) we'd have to sacrifice one of these.

Second row - wouldn't swap Bateman or Faz for anybody in SL and Tomkins, Wells etc are good cover players.

Loose Forward - Lockers is in a league of his own when he plays and we have his natural successor in Bateman. Perhaps Stevie Ward at Leeds but again it would be difficult to get him.

This leaves us with the only other option of bringing in a really top class kicking coach to work with Escare, Tomkins, Williams, Marshall, Shorrocks etc. In the hope that one or two of them can really improve. I simply can't see how we can sign a goal kicker and improve the team without significant sacrifices!

Re: Goal kicker

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 7:46 am
Ashton Bears User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jan 25, 2006 11:40 am
Posts: 781
Location: Around the three Sisters
Sutcliffe from Leeds.

Jamie Ellis from Hull K R

Bet both could play at 13

Re: Goal kicker

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 8:03 am
CobraCraig Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jan 23, 2007 12:11 pm
Posts: 277
You would have Makinson over our wingers?

Re: Goal kicker

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 8:32 am
Bigredwarrior Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 917
CobraCraig wrote:
You would have Makinson over our wingers?


That's why I said there would have to be sacrifices!

Re: Goal kicker

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 8:33 am
Bigredwarrior Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 917
Ashton Bears wrote:
Sutcliffe from Leeds.

Jamie Ellis from Hull K R

Bet both could play at 13


Are they better than we already have? I don't think so but Sutcliffe is a decent shout. Ellis, not for me thanks!

Re: Goal kicker

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 8:42 am
CobraCraig Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jan 23, 2007 12:11 pm
Posts: 277
Bigredwarrior wrote:
Are they better than we already have? I don't think so but Sutcliffe is a decent shout. Ellis, not for me thanks!


Sutcliffe is a much better shout than Makinson. The fact Sutcliffe can cover so many positions means he would almost always play when fit.

Re: Goal kicker

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 9:09 am
Itchy Arsenal User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2008 5:07 pm
Posts: 987
Location: God's little acre
Bigredwarrior wrote:
That's why I said there would have to be sacrifices!

If Bateman and Gelling are on the right the winger hardly ever gets the ball so a winger who can kick could be an option however, I'd prefer it like yourself if Escare or Williams could be developed into a decent kicker.

Re: Goal kicker

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 10:36 am
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5372
I would sign Sutcliffe without hesitation. SOL to prop.

Users browsing this forum: CobraCraig, hatty, Itchy Arsenal, Pieman, The Whiffy Kipper, Trojan Horse, wigginswarrior and 218 guests

