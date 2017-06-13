Levrier wrote: You could call surrender as the defenders would be dominant at that point otherwise the attackers would just get a very quick PTB. The problem is that it would also negate the late offload which keeps defences on their toes.

Exactly, every change in ruling has a knock on effect. Players now carefully time when they pull a player down to the ground to coincide with the held call. Refs allow this as they know that to penalise every time would ruin the game as a spectacle.Personally I'd penalise attacking the back when a player is held by two other defenders. Call it a dangerous tackle. I'd also consider limiting the numbers allowed in the tackle to two anyway in order to cut down on all the wrestle rubbish at the PTB.