Him wrote:
Boxers aren't punching someone while their opponent is being held by 2 team mates.
If an RL player wants to try and hurt the opposition player, do it by getting the first hit in, not the snide, cheap shot style that this is.
If an RL player wants to try and hurt the opposition player, do it by getting the first hit in, not the snide, cheap shot style that this is.
Agreed.
The solution seems fairly straightforward; if the first two defenders hold the ball carrier up - call held, instead of standing around waiting for 2 more defenders to come barrelling in and smash him to bits.