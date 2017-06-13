WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Attacking the Back

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Attacking the Back

 
Post a reply

Re: Attacking the Back

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 8:41 am
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13077
Location: Ossett
Him wrote:
Boxers aren't punching someone while their opponent is being held by 2 team mates.

If an RL player wants to try and hurt the opposition player, do it by getting the first hit in, not the snide, cheap shot style that this is.


Agreed.

The solution seems fairly straightforward; if the first two defenders hold the ball carrier up - call held, instead of standing around waiting for 2 more defenders to come barrelling in and smash him to bits.

Re: Attacking the Back

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 5:15 pm
Levrier Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Aug 27, 2013 10:28 am
Posts: 418
bren2k wrote:
Agreed.

The solution seems fairly straightforward; if the first two defenders hold the ball carrier up - call held, instead of standing around waiting for 2 more defenders to come barrelling in and smash him to bits.

You could call surrender as the defenders would be dominant at that point otherwise the attackers would just get a very quick PTB. The problem is that it would also negate the late offload which keeps defences on their toes.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barrie's Glass Eye, brooklands tap room, Him, Levrier, PrinterThe, Salford red all over, shinymcshine, SmokeyTA, Wigg'n and 139 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,585,6331,89976,0364,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 15th Jun : 20:00
CC2017
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM