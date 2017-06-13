bren2k wrote: Agreed.



The solution seems fairly straightforward; if the first two defenders hold the ball carrier up - call held, instead of standing around waiting for 2 more defenders to come barrelling in and smash him to bits.

You could call surrender as the defenders would be dominant at that point otherwise the attackers would just get a very quick PTB. The problem is that it would also negate the late offload which keeps defences on their toes.