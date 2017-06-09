|
Has anyone else noticed the number of injuries caused in the last few weeks by the third or fourth man into a tackle targeting the back of a stationary player?
The sky team have mentioned a few times that players are trying to cause injury by targeting "exposed ribs" (which to me cunjours up some kind of exoskeleton). However, this seems to be viewed as perfectly legitimate. To me, it's against the spirit of the game and a deliberate attempt to cause unnecessary injury to a defenceless player.
Frankly some of the descriptions that Eddie have given are complete rubbish. it's not like most of them are clean/clear view shots.
What about a defenceless player who catches a high ball and with arms outstretched is exposed, as a former second rower I always thought my christmas's had come at once when an outside back or a half was in this position and I was hunting nearby. it's at this moment in time that you want to legitimately put your opponent out of play or diminish their effectiveness/ability for the rest of the game.
it's a contact sport, if you as an attacking player and have not given up struggling to make more metres, potentially to offload, then expect to get smacked around in areas that hurt.
Personally on occasion I would simply go dead weight and drop to the ground if i knew I wasn't going to make any more inroads because you're standing there with 2/3 players hanging off you and the reality is it's giving the defence more time to get set as well as potentially exposing yourself to a hit before the ref calls held. it also surprises tacklers because they're then having to hold you up or in most cases simply drop you in which case you can still make a quick PTB. it's not eeasy to go dead weight though, it takes practise to do it (it's also advantageous so you don't get pushed behind your goaline/into touch so easily as a lighter player.)
Maybe the refs could call held more quickly but then we'd probably see a lot more whistles for players to bring the ball back ball after a late offload, ATEOTD I just feel it's the risk you take as an attacker.
It used to happen a lot a few years ago and then it sort of stopped for a while but like the OP I have noticed it happening more this season. Whether it's actually happening more or if I've just happened to see it more I don't know but either way I don't like it. It's unnecessary, a cheap shot, and is running the risk of causing more injuries in a game that already struggles with the amount of players out injured.
It's always gone on although it's perhaps more noticed nowadays because the modern game's so sanitised. I don't particularly like it but I'm struggling to think of long term injuries that have arisen from it. Mind, it does hurt. And if moves were made to curtail it, I reckon it'd be very difficult to police it to the satisfaction of fans - simply too much of a grey area as to where to draw the line.
Might explain Wigans injury crisis - I believe Wane believes in full contact training and this is one of Wigan's favourite dirty tactics.
SHOCK HORROR. RL players trying to hurt opposition in tackle, you'l be saying boxers are trying to knock each other out next.
this has always gone on, part and parcel of the game, as long as its not late or illegal so what. its a full contact sport and injuries happen.
Happens a bit more now tacklers are coached to hold up the ball carrier for as long as possible before putting him down in order to delay the PTB as long as possible.
Another side effect of the game becoming ruled by the bloody play the ball.
Bullseye wrote:
Happens a bit more now tacklers are coached to hold up the ball carrier for as long as possible before putting him down in order to delay the PTB as long as possible.
Another side effect of the game becoming ruled by the bloody play the ball.
Surely easily overcome by the ref calling held soon enough?
rollin thunder wrote:
SHOCK HORROR. RL players trying to hurt opposition in tackle, you'l be saying boxers are trying to knock each other out next.
this has always gone on, part and parcel of the game, as long as its not late or illegal so what. its a full contact sport and injuries happen.
My point is I think it should be illegal. I've no problem with the collision aspect of the game, but for me this doesn't involve trying to cause a blunt trauma injury to a defenceless
player. There is a clear risk of serious injury too. 13% of ruptured kidneys are sports-related, and there have been examples of this injury causing serious problems for rugby players (Bernard Foley, Chris Paterson).
To me, it just seems like a cynical
way to cause an injury, which has the potential to be serious.
rollin thunder wrote:
SHOCK HORROR. RL players trying to hurt opposition in tackle, you'l be saying boxers are trying to knock each other out next.
this has always gone on, part and parcel of the game, as long as its not late or illegal so what. its a full contact sport and injuries happen.
Boxers aren't punching someone while their opponent is being held by 2 team mates.
If an RL player wants to try and hurt the opposition player, do it by getting the first hit in, not the snide, cheap shot style that this is.
