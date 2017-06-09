WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Attacking the Back

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 10:19 pm
nottinghamtiger
Has anyone else noticed the number of injuries caused in the last few weeks by the third or fourth man into a tackle targeting the back of a stationary player?
The sky team have mentioned a few times that players are trying to cause injury by targeting "exposed ribs" (which to me cunjours up some kind of exoskeleton). However, this seems to be viewed as perfectly legitimate. To me, it's against the spirit of the game and a deliberate attempt to cause unnecessary injury to a defenceless player.

Re: Attacking the Back

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 10:42 pm
knockersbumpMKII
Frankly some of the descriptions that Eddie have given are complete rubbish. it's not like most of them are clean/clear view shots.
What about a defenceless player who catches a high ball and with arms outstretched is exposed, as a former second rower I always thought my christmas's had come at once when an outside back or a half was in this position and I was hunting nearby. it's at this moment in time that you want to legitimately put your opponent out of play or diminish their effectiveness/ability for the rest of the game.
it's a contact sport, if you as an attacking player and have not given up struggling to make more metres, potentially to offload, then expect to get smacked around in areas that hurt.

Personally on occasion I would simply go dead weight and drop to the ground if i knew I wasn't going to make any more inroads because you're standing there with 2/3 players hanging off you and the reality is it's giving the defence more time to get set as well as potentially exposing yourself to a hit before the ref calls held. it also surprises tacklers because they're then having to hold you up or in most cases simply drop you in which case you can still make a quick PTB. it's not eeasy to go dead weight though, it takes practise to do it (it's also advantageous so you don't get pushed behind your goaline/into touch so easily as a lighter player.)

Maybe the refs could call held more quickly but then we'd probably see a lot more whistles for players to bring the ball back ball after a late offload, ATEOTD I just feel it's the risk you take as an attacker.

Re: Attacking the Back

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 8:28 am
Him
It used to happen a lot a few years ago and then it sort of stopped for a while but like the OP I have noticed it happening more this season. Whether it's actually happening more or if I've just happened to see it more I don't know but either way I don't like it. It's unnecessary, a cheap shot, and is running the risk of causing more injuries in a game that already struggles with the amount of players out injured.

Re: Attacking the Back

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 9:46 am
Clearwing
It's always gone on although it's perhaps more noticed nowadays because the modern game's so sanitised. I don't particularly like it but I'm struggling to think of long term injuries that have arisen from it. Mind, it does hurt. And if moves were made to curtail it, I reckon it'd be very difficult to police it to the satisfaction of fans - simply too much of a grey area as to where to draw the line.
Re: Attacking the Back

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 1:31 pm
vastman
Might explain Wigans injury crisis - I believe Wane believes in full contact training and this is one of Wigan's favourite dirty tactics. :IDEA:
