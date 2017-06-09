Has anyone else noticed the number of injuries caused in the last few weeks by the third or fourth man into a tackle targeting the back of a stationary player?
The sky team have mentioned a few times that players are trying to cause injury by targeting "exposed ribs" (which to me cunjours up some kind of exoskeleton). However, this seems to be viewed as perfectly legitimate. To me, it's against the spirit of the game and a deliberate attempt to cause unnecessary injury to a defenceless player.
